Benton County considers a ban on fireworks, outdoor burns

Fireworks might be off-limits this year in the unincorporated parts of Benton County. Bonfires and other outdoors burning could also be out of the question.

County Counsel Vance Croney told the Board of Commissioners last week he had taken a hard look at Lane County’s model as an option to ban both fireworks and outdoor fires if the need arises.

Lane’s code is tied to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, so if any jurisdiction in the county enacts a fire season burn ban, it automatically applies to all the unincorporated areas and prohibits the use of fireworks as well.

“It doesn’t require the Board of Commissioners to get into any controversial moisture readings, trying to read the weather patterns, trying to become your climate forecaster,” Croney said. “It really leaves the determination to the expert.”

It would have been preferable, he said, to start talks about a ban in January, which would have given the county more time to alert those who rely on summertime firework sales revenue. Commissioners may hear some pushback from vendors about the late notice, he said.

Cities would not be affected by a Benton County fire ban.

Emergency Manager Bryan Lee said that fires started by fireworks typically involve devices that are already illegal, not sparklers and fountains and such.

Suggesting an emphasis on community education about the dangers of fire season and when it begins, Commissioner Pat Malone said with only a few deputies expected to be on-hand for the Fourth of July, enforcing a fireworks ban would be challenging.

Commissioner Nancy Wyse agreed that smaller fireworks aren’t the major concern when it comes to wildfires. She did not support a ban, but said if the incorporated areas of the county expressed a desire for action from the county, she would reconsider.

Calling for more communication with the cities, Commissioner Xan Augerot said the issue should be kept on the table. She said there are risks to address and not taking action could make them worse. She supported ramping up public education on the topic.

Croney pointed out that a burn ban could stand alone without the fireworks ban. No action was taken during the meeting, but more information and discussion is expected in the future, possibly in late May.

Croney added it would likely take 60 days to implement a fire ban when commissioners approve it.

“The burn ban component is important,” Augerot said. “I would like to see us move ahead with that piece.”

There was also a discussion about preparing for the upcoming wildfire season. Lee said an evacuation drill is scheduled for participating communities, similar to one held this past year.

“That will allow community members to practice their evacuation routes and familiarize themselves with the notification process,” Lee said.

The date of the drill has not yet been announced.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

