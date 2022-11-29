Albany's Wells Fargo Building has a date with the wrecking ball

After four years of vacancy, the old Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany is headed for the wrecking ball.

The Wells Fargo building has been vacant since 2018. The Albany Revitalization Agency purchased the building and lot at 300 W. First St. for $1.5 million in February 2019 with hopes of attracting a developer to repurpose it.

When that didn't pan out, demolition became a serious option.

But before that happens, there may be some items of value left to recover.

On the way to demolition

After undergoing a competitive bidding process, the Well Fargo building is set to be demolished by Portland-based Laneco Demolition, which offered the lowest bid at $238,686, according to city Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry.

The matter was discussed at the Monday, Nov. 28 Albany Revitalization Agency meeting. The agency's board is made up of City Council members who wear a different hat when governing the affairs of the city's redevelopment district.

Board member Marilyn Smith noted that some may be hesitant to demolish the building.

“We have made considerable effort to sell the building, and no one wants it — or if they do that can’t do anything about it," Smith said.

The agency had discussed encouraging a builder to add more floors to create a mixed-use building with residential units above. But the unknowns scare developers away, according to a June ARA meeting. They're much more interested in it if they can start from scratch.

The land has value, even for parking alone, Sherry said.

“It could be sold, but it seemed this was the best pathway for residential density and commercial uses on the first floor,” he said.

“It's always more economical to demolish and build than remodeling,” said agency Chair Bessie Johnson, adding her husband, a former contractor, gave her that insight.

Sherry said while he appreciates the sentiment of those who want the downtown to redevelop what is already there, “taking it down is the best path moving forward” if the goal is to add housing.

Demolition is expected to be completed no later than June 30.

Historical artifacts

Before the building meets its demise, the Albany Regional Museum is interested in some of the building's historical items, Economic Development Coordinator Sophie Adams said. Specifically, it's eyeing the historic vault doors from the 1800s and some safety deposit boxes.

The building was built in 1913, but before Wells Fargo moved in it was the home of one of the earliest banks in Albany’s history, First National Bank of Albany, according to Amy Bozorth, collections and exhibits manager of Albany Regional Museum.

Although the building was constructed in 1913, some items may be older than that, Bozorth said. That's because First National Bank of Albany had moved from a previous location.

Bozorth suspects the vault doors go back to the early 1800s.

Another item of interest is a time capsule placed in the cornerstone of the building in 1913, she said. Bozorth said she learned of the capsule through a December 1913 article in the then-Albany Democrat.

The capsule reportedly contains banking pamphlets, a copper penny, photos of the old lobby of the bank before it moved to the site of the Wells Fargo building and business cards of the engineering crew who constructed the building, she said.

"That’s kind of worth knocking the building down if you ask me,” ARA member Matilda Novak said, hoping the public would be able to see the time capsule.

In dismantling the building, some artifacts may be uncovered and put on display, though nothing is certain yet, Bozorth said.

Bozorth believes it is important to recover the historical items because they “connect the early lives of Albany” as well as what daily life was like.

