Albany Ward 3 council candidate Bryan Munson is ready to speak his mind

Bryan Munson is outspoken. That’s why he is asked to speak to a lot of religious groups, political groups and gun shows, he said.

“I speak my mind,” Munson said with a nod.

Munson is running for City Council in Ward 3, which represents the eastern side of Albany. To get there, he'll have to best incumbent Bessie Johnson and challenger Ramycia McGhee.

Being in a position of leadership runs in his family, he said. Munson comes from a long line of preachers and those who enlisted in the military service, he said.

“Civic duty runs in the family,” he said,” I know the burden and what it takes to do things right,” he said.

Munson served in the military before becoming an operations and engineering manager.

He said that he is used to working in a team and used to reading dense documents. Munson believes these are skills that would serve him well in city council.

In his spare time, he is a podcast junky. He listens to subjects from aviation to guns, and to names like Joe Rogan and Rush Limbaugh.

He is hesitant to put his full trust in the election process because of the possibility of fraud, but believes at the local level, Albany’s election is not a concern.

Munson is passionate about infrastructure in Albany and wishes some of the buildings and roads were more kempt, likening them to cobblestone.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

He wants to make sure Albany is building in the most cost-effective way, he said.

Munson enjoys the small-town atmosphere of Albany. “If you need someone, they will be there for you,” he said.

He doesn't want Albany to end up like Portland, he said. He believes the decriminalization of drugs has caused crime rates to rise thee.

“It's a moral decay,” he said.

Munson is endorsed by the Oregon Firearms Federation and the Willamette Association of Realtors.

He has a degree in leadership. Munson said he is used to delegating, but more importantly, he cares, and that's what will aid in achieving goals in City Council.

“I love watching people achieve goals I know I helped,” he said.