Albany unable to get movement on port-a-potty law

Albany city leaders are rethinking their port-a-potty laws, and local portable toilet businesses are wondering what the changes might mean for them.

Albany’s First Christian Church has provided a portable toilet to people experiencing homelessness for three years. However, the toilet is out of compliance with the current municipal code, which currently allows temporary toilets for up to a year.

The quandary: How to shorten their allowed use but still permit something like the church is doing?

The facilities are more commonly seen outside of construction sites and public events, and according to Public Works Director Chris Bailey, half of the city's temporary commodes are out of compliance with current laws.

The issue was first discussed in March when the church sought to renew its temporary permit. The council said yes to another year, but councilors asked staff to return with recommendations for tweaks in the permitting process.

What staffers came back with are port-a-potty laws that would apply citywide and be more restrictive: Temporary permits would be limited to 90 days with an option to renew once the 90 days were up.

The new law also would offer guidance to limit nuisances, Bailey said at the time, including offensive odors and blocking the right of way.

City leaders were unable to come to a consensus. Some wanted the city to offer permanent restroom facilities 24/7, although that could prove costly to staff and maintain. One wanted to carve out an exception for the church. However, staff said the law must treat everyone equally.

When the topic was revisited this past week, two Albany port-a-potty business owners, Brad Wilson and Chris Bohana, showed up to share their frustrations with Albany's laws.

They complained the city's permitting process is expensive and difficult to keep up with.

Bailey responded that she doesn't believe the proposed changes would add complexity for the contractors. The responsibility would be on the person renting the port-a-potty.

Council members continued to voice objections to the proposal. Adopting the ordinance was akin to using “a sledgehammer to swat a fly,” Councilor Ray Kopczynski said.

Bailey noted she was doing what she was asked and was willing to take suggestions for new code language.

Councilors did not adopt the ordinance. Bailey asked councilors to give guidance on what the City Council would like to see for the next time the issue is brought up.

