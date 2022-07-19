Albany shelter's expansion is not welcomed by all

A local Albany shelter is planning for more beds to help those experiencing homelessness. But, not all Albany residents are happy with what that may mean for their neighborhood.

The Albany Planning Commission on Monday, July 18 approved the expansion of local homeless shelter Albany Helping Hands, 615 Ninth Avenue SE, which seeks to expand by 1,397 square feet, enough dorm space to accommodate 30 more beds.

The shelter currently is a "high barrier" shelter, which means residents must obey certain rules; for example, those who wish to stay must be sober. But shelter officials are hoping to take more people off the streets by adding 30 "low barrier" beds for those still battling substance use and addiction.

Members of the low barrier dorms are expected to be separated from those in high barrier beds to protect those in recovery, said Leigh Bock, communications and human resources manager at Albany Helping Hands.

The faith-based shelter has provided emergency shelter, transitional housing, three meals a day, and connections to resources to people experiencing homelessness in Albany for 23 years.

With the current opioid and mental health crisis, the need for shelter is high, Bock said. Albany Helping Hands could only safely raise capacity by 30 despite the growing need.

Commissioner Bill Ryals expressed gratitude for the work Helping Hands does, saying, "(I) wish you had room to do more."

However, not everyone sees the expansion of the shelter as a positive attribute to the community.

Tina Vanderberg, a resident neighboring the shelter, raised concerns for the safety of women in the area. Emotionally distraught, she recollected incidents of feeling afraid to leave her home, having her vehicle broken into by people seeking to sleep inside, defecation on her lawn, injury of her dog, witnessing drug deals and knowledge of “women being victimized.”

She expressed frustration with Albany Helping Hands, as many of the interactions happened outside of the nonprofit's property. She was told there was nothing they could do, which led her to contact the police.

Vanderberg said she is compassionate to unhoused individuals but doesn't "feel this is the answer.” She believes the expansion will result an increase in "violence."

Bock responded that Helping Hands “takes women’s safety very seriously” and that men and women are housed separately.

Future problems may be curtailed, she said, by the recent switchover to permit-only parking in the area, designed to reduce the number of people camping near the shelter.

Commissioner Jackie Montague noted that the expansion may allow the shelter more control over the area to settle conflicts.

“Allowing Helping Hands to grow and have more beds can only help more people out of the street,” Ryals said.

The expansion was approved unanimously, though Vanderberg’s testimony caused reflection among members, even after the meeting ended with commissioners continuing the conversation about the evening's comments.

