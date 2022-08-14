Albany shelter continues to see opposition in expansion plans

An approved plan for more shelter beds at Albany Helping Hands means more parking spaces are needed, another bureaucratic process a neighbor hopes to use to stop the expansion.

Last month, the Planning Commission signed off on a request to add 30 more beds. While the shelter is currently a high barrier shelter — only those who abide by sober living rules can stay — Helping Hands wants the new beds to be part of a low barrier dorm, to bring more people off the streets by accommodating those still battling substance use and addiction.

But city planning rules say more beds trigger the need for more parking spaces. A proposal to vacate 150 square feet of Jefferson Street, north of Ninth Avenue, to be converted into dedicated shelter parking was on the City Council agenda Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Several of the council members said they visited the area before the meeting.

“Had I known in March the things I know now, I would have voted otherwise,” Councilor Matilda Novak said about an earlier vote to get the street vacation process started.

Tina Vanderberg, who lives close to the shelter, had urged the Planning Commission to vote against, and came before the council on Wednesday. She said she's concerned for her safety and property.

She distributed photos, including one of a woman who had sat for several days bundled in a wheelchair that she mistook as a shopping cart.

Vanderberg fears for her dog's safety. He's already ingested an unknown item she alleges someone threw into her yard.

“You have my sympathy,” Councilor Dick Olsen said as he viewed the photographs. Each councilor passed them along to view, but the pictures were not available to the public.

Vanderberg said more unhoused people would encroach on her property as the Albany Helping Hands lot grows in size.

Albany Helping Hands Director Emma Deane came forward to defend the need for parking and expansion.

“Our intent is to not affect the current property," she said. “We want to be good neighbors.”

If the city vacates part of Jefferson Street to the shelter, that means Helping Hands would have more control over what happens on the property, she said. Right now, there are public spaces where Helping Hands doesn’t have the power to settle disputes.

Deane added the shelter relies on volunteers and staff to keep the shelter running, but public-facing staff are not available 24/7. If needed, however, she herself is on call and would come to the shelter in the middle of the night.

Novak shared an experience she had when visiting the street when she tried to help an unhoused woman get to the train station. She was told that the woman was turned away from the shelter because she had a positive drug test.

Novak said that providing more services would attract more people.

“It’s downright impossible to maintain compassion,” Novak said.

“The more you give, the more they’re going to take,” Councilor Bessie Johnson agreed.

Council Member Ray Kopczynski said that expanding low barrier capacity was “absolutely needed” to get more people off the street.

By approving the street vacation, councilors Marilyn Smith and Stacey Bartholomew said they saw benefits for both Helping Hands and Vanderberg.

The second reading of ordinance was not passed, so the issue will be discussed further on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

