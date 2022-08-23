Albany Helping Hands homeless shelter sees exodus of staff

Three key staff members at Albany's homeless shelter submitted their resignation this week, Mid-Valley Media has learned.

The move comes in the middle of a controversial shelter expansion, however, those plans are not cited as motivation for the resignations, according to a statement from soon-to-be former Albany Helping Hands Executive Director Emma Deane.

Leaving with Deane are Program Manager Allison Bumgarner and Leigh Matthews Bock, who handles marketing, human resources support and serves as the grant manger. They all submitted their resignations on Monday, Aug. 22 to the Albany Helping Hands Board of Directors with two weeks' notices and no secured positions elsewhere.

"The staff that are resigning have not secured positions but will be searching for jobs that will allow us to do good and life changing work while loving on a vulnerable population of people," the statement said. It adds that each "came to this decision individually."

Those reasons were not shared. Deane indicated she does not know when or how Helping Hands plans to fill their positions but is working to support the rest of the team, residents and guests through the transition.

In a phone interview, Deane said she feels “heartbroken” at leaving at the time of shelter expansion.

Albany Helping Hands is seeking to add 30 beds. While the shelter is currently a high-barrier shelter — those who abide by sober living rules can stay — Helping Hands wants to get more people off the street who are still battling substance use. So the new beds will be what is called "low-barrier."

“We collectively believe and wholeheartedly believe in the low-barrier shelter approach and the need for it in our community,” Deane said in the statement.

Deane hopes to find another position working with the unhoused community but has not yet secured prospects. She hopes to be in a position where she can “keep loving people,” she said.

“We believe we make the biggest change when we show up and love people and work together,” she said.

Deane first worked at Helping Hands from 2017 to 2018 as a case manager and returned in 2019 as the farm manager. She stepped into the position as executive director in 2020.

She cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a difficult time but is proud of the team for navigating the challenges coronavirus presented, and is thankful for support from the Albany community.

“Our greatest hope is to leave Albany Helping Hands full of love and hope for the people we serve. We are also working to leave everything organized and ready for the next person to jump in and lead,” the statement said.

