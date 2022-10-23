Albany candidate McGhee's aim: To be a voice for those who feel 'muzzled'

Ramycia McGhee wants to see people that look like her in positions of leadership.

“Not many people look like me in the community,” she said. “But I want them to hear us.”

McGhee spends most of her time in front of a classroom at Linn-Benton Community College teaching English. But she hopes she will soon be spending more of her time in City Hall, as a member of City Council.

McGhee is running to represent Ward 3, the easternmost side of the city. To get there, she has to get past incumbents Bessie Johnson and fellow challenger Bryan Munson.

McGhee has degrees in journalism and a doctorate in educational leadership management.

She considers herself someone who is proactive rather than reactive. She said it is important for a person in leadership to be accessible and approachable, because it’s a job that requires servitude.

“I have a heart for people,” she said.

McGhee said that being a Black person in a very white space can be challenging, but Albany has been good to her. She believes representation matters and wants Albany to look to the future by putting younger people in the seat of decision-making.

“It’s time to empower and embrace the new,” she said.

McGhee believes there is real wisdom that comes from those who are seasoned in positions of leadership, but there is also a time when you have to look forward to the future, she said.

Among her goals is to attract more affordable housing with more, close-by amenities.

“We need neighborhoods,” she said.

She believes there needs to be more corner stores, groceries and laundromats that are accessible to homes and apartments. This will create a more accessible landscape and more enjoyable community for people to come together, she said.

She also believes there needs to be a more robust transit system and a push to bring businesses to Albany to create more job opportunities. She wants a stable, good economy for the city.

Endorsed by Mayor Alex Johnson II, McGhee sees herself as someone as someone who works for the best interest of others.

“I want to have a voice at the table,” she said. "I want to be a voice for those who feel muzzled."