1st Amendment showdown? Brownsville not happy with its weekly newspaper

In picturesque Brownsville, which long ago successfully transitioned from mill town to Mayberry, a controversy with constitutional implications is brewing: The City Council is not happy with its coverage in the weekly newspaper.

Rather than picking up the phone, penning a letter to the editor or posting on other channels to get their message out, council members have formed an ad hoc committee to address what they see as biased articles based on rumors.

After meeting among themselves — in two groupings because so many councilors wanted to participate they would have violated open meetings laws to have come together — they formulated a recommendation. They would write their own articles to be published in The Times, a weekly covering mid-Linn County and circulating since 1888, but so tiny it doesn’t have an online version.

Over the course of a 12-minute discussion during the May meeting, City Council members outlined the merits of the proposal, with nearly all in agreement. They would take turns writing articles after the monthly meeting, to, as Councilor Adam Craven puts it, “benefit the community positively by providing an unbiased straightforward recount of city business.”

Not once did councilors wonder aloud whether publisher and editor Vance Parrish would reject the articles. They just assumed he would run them.

He won’t.

“Ethically, to me, it would be irresponsible to lean entirely on their press releases to report on what’s going on in the city,” he said.

Parrish would, he wanted to make clear, treat them like any other release and mine them for news he hadn’t covered yet.

How did we get here?

Parrish and his wife Holly bought the newspaper in 2011 from Mayor Don Ware. The potential conflict of a politician owning the paper in which he was regularly featured did not escape scrutiny, with the Associated Press and journalism-focused nonprofit Poynter Institute picking up a 2006 story from the Register-Guard questioning the ethics of such ownership.

At the time, Ware said he viewed the paper as "more of a community promoter than a community watchdog."

Parrish, who does not have formal journalism training, has nonetheless wanted to raise the bar with The Times content, he said.

A graphics arts major from Linn-Benton Community College who’s taken writing classes, Parrish does everything, from reporting to selling the ads to laying out the paper to delivering them in his car to the few retail outlets that sell them. That includes the town pharmacy and a combination liquor-video rental store.

Because the paper is not a big moneymaker, he can’t even afford recently graduated journalism students. So Parrish hires the inexperienced, knowing there will be teachable moments along the way.

While he understands there will be mistakes and possible misinterpretations, especially coming out of bureaucratese-laden government meetings, he endeavors to correct any errors in the next edition and wants to hear from anyone who finds one.

Parrish said he has mentored several reporters, most lasting a couple of years before moving on. His current reporter is his daughter, and she’s the only employee. It’s a family business these days.

To hear the council members tell it, the paper gets everything wrong.

“He is more interested in rushing to publish rumors,” Councilor Adam Craven said at the May 24 meeting, peppering in words such as “gossip” and “speculation.”

In an interview, Parrish said he doesn’t know where that inflammatory verbiage comes from, as the last correction — an honest mistake as he characterized it — came out of a Central Linn School District meeting earlier this year in which the reporter took the phrase “our friends in Brownsville” to mean public officials. He quickly corrected that error, and hasn’t had any complaints since.

Then during the April City Council meeting, as part of the council comments portion of the agenda, the official minutes indicate Craven said he had several lengthy conversations with constituents about The Times and suggested forming an ad hoc committee “to have a discussion with the local paper in regard to recent editorials and articles covering city business.”

Parrish responded with an editorial in the May 11 edition, questioning the “true purpose” of the committee and reminding his readers that the First Amendment protects freedom of the press. He did say he was willing to meet, though he wanted that meeting open to the public and recorded.

Between the April and May council meetings, neither side picked up the phone. Both put the onus on the other. Parrish said he can’t respond to any accusations if they’re not specific, and Craven said reactionary editorials prove there’s no point to a dialogue.

“I would like to formally rescind my request to meet with Mr. Parrish because the point is moot,” he said from the dais in May.

Formal action?

What happened next is disputed by City Administrator Scott McDowell, the top employee at City Hall. He said the council took no formal action, which is why he didn’t submit anything for publication last month.

He walked away believing that he would be the one writing news releases, posting them on the city Facebook page and the city website — and that these summaries would be part of a city messaging campaign.

But the actual conversation during the meeting, according to audio recorded by The Times and posted on the newspaper’s new YouTube channel, makes no reference to social media or the city website. There’s no wider strategy discussed, just a plan to share reporting duties among the councilors after meetings, to devise writing guidelines for volunteer authors to follow and to open a line of communication with The Times.

“We have a lot of moving parts coming, with the canal coming, with renovation of the rec center, right, some of the things we’re doing with the utilities,” McDowell said before asking the council members to “crystallize” their action. “We're going to make sure we get some really good articles out there because those are going to be a gigantic discussion for our community.”

Craven made a motion to develop procedures and guidelines for a monthly summary of council meetings. It was seconded and passed, with one abstention, Mayor Ware, who said he declined to vote because of his past ties to the paper.

Reached by phone, Ware said he cast the wrong vote.

“I should’ve voted no. I misunderstood what the goal was. I still don’t understand what the goal is,” he said without further comment.

Craven, who spearheaded the ad hoc committee, could not be reached for comment. Speaking from a prepared statement at the May meeting, he described the purpose as this:

“I would like to request that this council authorize a monthly report of council meetings to The Times so the citizens of this community can have access to the factual content of city business. … Also, I would like to spearhead an effort to author and submit articles highlighting the city’s recent events, projects and accomplishments which benefit all citizens of this community.”

The First Amendment

Of course, city officials enjoy their own First Amendment rights to lobby a newspaper for what they believe is better coverage, said David Loy, legal director for the First Amendment Coalition, a California-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing free speech rights. But there’s a difference between lobbying and demanding.

“The government should never be in the business of dictating coverage to the press,” he said.

When do officials cross that line? Loy said it is when they either explicitly or implicitly threaten the media with retaliation. For government, that can take many forms, whether it is pulling legal advertising, demanding new fees or permits or sending in a code enforcement officer to look for violations.

Asked if the city would be considering pulling its legal ads from The Times, McDowell — who’s been with the city for more than two decades and likes to use the phrase “anyhoo” — said, “Gosh, no.”

“The question is in the details,” Loy said. “What are they really trying to accomplish?”

In Brownsville, a town so quaint it was the location shoot for the classic coming-of-age film "Stand by Me," the council seems close to the line.

“The tone is certainly off-putting,” Loy said of the May 24 council discussion. On the other hand, he prefers to assume the councilors were just being “inartful” about devising a new public relations strategy.

“No one is entitled to be covered by the press the way they want,” Loy said. Newspapers have full autonomy to publish — or not publish — items as they see fit. “The press works for itself, not the government.”

It’s the only nongovernmental body enshrined in the constitution, giving the press unique stature, Loy added, quoting Thomas Jefferson who once said, if given a choice between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

The quote has more heft when put into context, Loy added, because during the founding years newspapers were far from unbiased.

At the very least, the conversation at the May meeting does “call into question” the councilors’ understanding of freedom of the press, Loy said.

As the discussion about The Times at the May 24 meeting came to a close, McDowell said he wanted to make clear no one wanted to infringe upon the paper’s freedom of the press. “That’s not what this is about,” he said.

Later, by phone, he called the entire affair a “comedy of errors.”

“Or a tragedy of errors, as Shakespeare might say it.”

