$1M for homeless in Benton County will be spent on people

Local officials are considering how to spend a $1 million windfall, targeted specifically for the unhoused in Benton County, on staffing a homeless response office.

Oregon House Bill 4123, which took effect March 23, delivers eight individual $1 million grants to areas around the state for addressing homelessness. Benton County, in collaboration with the city of Corvallis, is among the recipients of the funding.

“I’m doing some research on what are the best organizational structures for a coordinated response office,” Julie Arena told the Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, April 12. Arena is the program coordinator for the Home, Opportunity, Planning, and Equity Board, a city-county joint advisory board known as HOPE.

The money is designated for program establishment, staffing and outreach over the course of two years. Arena said her research includes looking at current operations at the Joint Office of Homeless Services in Portland and other programs. She’s also networking with a long list of agencies and organizations on the topic of homelessness.

It’s not yet clear exactly how the money will be used locally. In an email, Arena said no decisions have been made regarding the type or number of staff for the work in question. She said the process of researching potential models for the community is ongoing.

"My understanding is we got the funding because we were ready and had a plan," Pat Malone, Benton County commissioner, said during the meeting.

Oregon’s homelessness rate is one of the highest in the nation, with an estimated 15,876 people who are unhoused on any given night, according to information included in a state legislature staff report. That’s an average of 37.9 per 10,000 people in the general population.

The number of the unsheltered statewide increased by 37% since 2015, according to Oregon Housing and Community Services, and a 2019 statewide study found a shortfall of 5,800 emergency shelter beds.

HB 4123 directs the Oregon Department of Administrative Services to provide the grants to create a coordinated homeless response system. Aside from Benton County, the money will go to Coos, Deschutes, Lincoln, Polk, Tillamook and Umatilla counties and the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council.

The bill requires each grantee to adopt a five-year strategic plan for sustainable funding and coordination of services, and also to report to the Oregon Housing Stability Council and the Legislative Assembly by Nov. 15, 2023, and Sept. 15, 2024.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

