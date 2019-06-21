In a break from tradition, the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo didn’t name just one individual or a couple as this year’s grand marshals of the annual parade.
Instead, the Frolic bestowed the distinction onto an entire tribe. The Confederated Tribes of Siletz, which includes 27 native bands and occupies a 3,666-acre reservation in Lincoln County, will be the community celebration’s honored guests at the July 13 grand parade.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity to create a relationship like there used to be with the history of the tribe and the community of Philomath,” said Darrell Hinchberger, Philomath Frolic & Rodeo president. “It has more to do with the relationship than with being the grand marshal.”
Appropriately, Philomath resident Jeff Williams will represent the Siletz in the parade. He agrees with Hinchberger in that it’s time for the two entities to forge a relationship — something that both said existed within the Frolic celebration years ago.
“I was a little bit surprised, I suppose, but I had also been in the same mindset,” Williams said when asked about the honor. “I thought the Siletz tribe should get back involved with this. It has a history of being involved years ago and when it stopped, I don’t really know.”
Chris Workman, a Frolic executive board member who heads up publicity, said this was a topic that had first surfaced a couple of years ago when Hinchberger brought it up.
“I think when the school district was working on the mascot issue, that’s when we started looking at it as well and just thinking it would be nice if there was a way that you could recognize all of the Confederate Tribes of Siletz as a whole,” Workman said.
Williams was a Siletz spokesperson during those mascot discussions before the Philomath School Board and also gave testimony during State Department of Education hearings.
Williams, 70, has very strong ties to Philomath with his residency here nearly his entire life. He was born in Toledo and lived in Siletz for 5-1/2 years, otherwise, he’s been in this immediate area.
Williams attended school at Kings Valley Grade School and Philomath Junior and Senior High School, graduating with the Class of 1966. In fact, members of his family have walked Philomath’s hallways for decades from his mother graduating in 1937 to a grandson in 2017, along with siblings, children and others over the years.
Community, culture and tradition are something the two entities have in common. They also have a common vision on education.
“If anything, we’re just trying to continue the conversation and continue the relationship that’s been there and with the Frolic & Rodeo being the biggest event of the summer in Philomath, it just seems like a natural place to have an opportunity to learn more about the culture and history in our area and a lot of that dates back to the Siletz tribe,” Workman said.
Workman said the Frolic board looks forward to continued discussions and opportunities for engagement and education with the community. The education piece is something that’s important to Williams.
“That’s exactly my reasoning for getting involved again and getting myself involved,” Williams said. “I’ve been kinda doing that off and on in the schools over the years, trying to just bring a little bit more education to the people of this part of the state.”
Workman said the Frolic is trying to expand with new events. The Williams connection through the Siletz represents one of those efforts.
“Not just this year, but we’re hoping that continues in the future for this to be a place where the Siletz feels like they have a seat at the table and can be there to share and be part of that community celebration,” Workman said.
Williams said he asked his wife, Deborah, to ride along with him as well as one or both of his grandchildren. In fact, he plans to drive through the parade route in his 2013 BMW convertible.
“I’ve never done anything like that before,” Williams said about appearing in a parade. “I contacted our tribal council and they were all busy and they suggested that I go ahead and do it and here I am.”
Workman said Williams would’ve been the first choice to represent the tribe anyway with his intimate ties to Philomath.
“Even if we would’ve heard back from the tribal council, that would’ve been our recommendation,” he said. “He is Philomath ... the connection is there.”
The Frolic plans to introduce Williams to the July 12 rodeo crowd while inviting all to attend the next morning’s parade.
Williams has held various coordinator and director positions with the Siletz through the years and was also a police officer in Corvallis. He currently works for the Philomath School District.
Williams is also a traditional dancer and attends tribal pow wows each year. In fact, this year’s pow wow is scheduled for Aug. 9-11 in Siletz.
The July 13 parade begins at 10 a.m. with a route that runs down Applegate Street.
For a full schedule of this year’s events and to purchase rodeo tickets, go online to the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s website at www.philomathfrolic.org.