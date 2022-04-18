The story behind mid-Willamette Valley's praying hands signs for Ukraine

When Albany resident Randy Jelen wanted to respond to the atrocities in Ukraine, words failed him.

So he sent a prayer. Then he went into action.

Jelen sat down with a graphic designer to draft a yard sign that has cropped up around Albany in front yards and under church sign boards, and contemplated all that could be said — attacking the character of Russian President Vladimir Putin or the murders, rapes and torture carried out by that nation’s military.

“Look at it. Look at the bombings. Can you imagine walking down the street with your little girl, praying, and they’re bombing you?” he said.

But that was too negative, Jelen said.

For the imagery, he settled on a pair of hands clasped in prayer, taking a cue from the emoji that appears in his phone conversations when he texts simple, wordless messages to people he knows.

“Sometimes you don’t have to say anything,” Jelen said. “You just send a prayer.”

The hands are imposed on the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag, billowing as though caught by the wind, and the word Ukraine.

Simple, he said, and he hopes no one finds it offensive.

Art Plus Signs & Designs shop owner Wendy Bernards said Jelen came in to her store to ask about sending a message.

“He said he has this mission, and what he wanted was a flag and to show his support,” Bernards said. “He wanted to give them out to special people around town.”

It’s not the first request, she said, where several customers have sought the strong-azure (Pantone color 2935 C) and yellow (Pantone 012 C) banner of Ukraine on signs. One customer wanted a graphic wrap for their vehicle, Bernards said.

She said Jelen strictly wanted to avoid controversy — the fewer words, the better.

“No specific denominational symbols. No words!” she said. “He just wanted it to be a symbol.”

This is not a fundraiser, Jelen said, and he's not looking to pocket anything.

"I don't make money, I lose money," he said. If anyone offers him reimbursement, he just puts that money into more signage.

Jelen spends an average $38 on each sign, he said, nearly $2,000 so far as he hands out, plants and takes requests to post the design where neighbors will notice.

He said he’s normally a private person and declined to publish contact information. Jelen said he doesn’t want his prayer sign to get out of hand.

“I’ll get calls that they don’t like my sign,” he fears. On the other hand, "they’ll call and want 500 signs, and I’m not prepared.”

The signs can be found mostly in Albany, but there are a smattering of signs in Corvallis and Lebanon too, Jelen said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

