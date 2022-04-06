The lambies are back, cuter and fluffier than ever

“Meet the Lambies Day” at Wolston Farm, 39562 Hwy 226 in Scio, is back after a two-year hiatus from the event.

Mid-valley locals have the opportunity from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday to ooh and ahh at fuzzy baby lambs with their mothers, and watch as experienced sheepdogs herd sheep in the field.

Raven Okeefe has been running the event alongside her husband, Ian Caldicott, since 2002.

It started off 20 years ago with two lambs in a plastic box in the driveway next to a sign that invited passersby to come in and check out the cuteness. Over the years, the event became an all-day, mid-valley must, with some years attracting up to 500 guests.

“Meet the Lambies Day” was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because baby lambs are especially susceptible to viruses, like coronavirus. This year, guests will have to wear a mask in the barn to ensure the lambs stay healthy.

Wolston Farm breeds Shetland and Scottish Blackface sheep. Many of the sheep have horns, which Caldicott uses to make shepherd’s crooks — long and sturdy sticks with hooks to manage and catch sheep.

In addition to making shepherd’s crooks, Caldicott teaches herding lessons at the farm and takes in dogs for training. Okeefe paints pet portraits and makes sculptures with the sheep's wool.

Okeefe also gets to name the lambs, and she gets creative; for the twins she comes up with names like “To & Fro” or “Been There, Done That.” All of the lambs’ names are listed on the farm’s website, www.wolston.com.

One section of Caldicott and Okeefe’s 50-acre property is dedicated to the ladies-in-waiting — expectant mothers who could give birth to a new lamb at any second. Okeefe said the babies come faster on days when the weather is poor, as sheep instinctively give birth when it’s cold and rainy because there are fewer predators around.

The lambs and their mothers stay inside the barn for the first two to three days of their life to bond and keep warm before moving out to the field with everyone else. This way, Okeefe said, hardly any of the babies die at their most vulnerable stage of life.

If holding newborn lambs isn’t really your thing, there are plenty of other ways to keep entertained at the event.

The couple’s 5-year-old border collies will put on several sheep herding demonstrations throughout the day, adhering to distinct calls unique to each individual dog. Even the 14-week-old puppies, Fergus and Bracken, are beginning to get the hang of herding the sheep around the field a bit.

Okeefe said usually at least one lamb is born during the event. If this happens, people will be allowed to watch the birth and the baby’s first couple of steps if all goes well.

“People have been calling for weeks asking if the event is going to happen this year,” Okeefe said. “This place is just happiness.”

