How Albany is coming together to support families displaced by fire

When Courtney Stubbs looks upon the fourplex that caught fire on Ferry Street earlier this week, she sees a home filled with memories, some of them her own.

The Albany native grew up having sleepovers in the building when she would visit her best friend. It’s where she made dinner with close friends who were at her wedding, had bonfires in the backyard, and later, would even bring her children for playdates.

Now, the building stands lined by a metal fence and caution tape. The windows are boarded, the back half is singed black, and the apartments are empty.

“These are my deep friends, and now they don’t have a home,” she said.

That recognition has mobilized her.

Stubbs, 30, a local real estate agent, is now raising money through a solo 13.1-mile run, the same distance as a half-marathon, for those who were displaced by the fire, many who do not have renter’s insurance to recover the damages and loss of property.

“Most people are not meant to understand what a house fire feels like,” she said. “Unless you go through that, you don’t know the layers of fear and trauma.”

The call came in around 9:56 p.m. on the holiday for a structure fire on Ferry Street next to the downtown library. How the fire began is not clear.

Alexandria Joy, her husband and 4-year-old were at a Fourth of July party when their home caught fire.

“My immediate thought when we got the phone call was that we were losing everything,” Joy said.

Then again, there isn’t a possession she would miss more than the loss of community, Joy said. All the building's residents were very close, especially the family in the unit above them who also has a son.

“The boys played every day together,” she said, adding now, “that sense of community won’t be there.”

Resident Joy Meyers recalls seeing the glow of the fire from the bridge as she raced to the building. Her first thoughts went to 3-month-old kitten at home.

“He was kind of our baby,” she said.

While Meyers lost her kitten, she is thankful no one else was harmed in the fire.

Stubbs stood in front of the building Friday, July 8, gazing in disbelief. She noticed a discarded toy truck with its tires melted by the heat of the fire and the small vegetable garden in the backyard now wilted.

When she first heard the news about the fire, she was in “absolute shock.” It didn't take long to respond: She decided to garner the community to do something about it.

“Everyone wants to help but doesn’t know how to help,” Stubbs said.

In just one day, she raised $5,780. Most of the money came from local businesses and a few individuals. She hopes to meet a $13,100 fundraising goal and is set to run the 13.1 mile loop on Saturday, which will finish at the fourplex.

Although she has been training to run a full marathon, Stubbs is nervous for the run, a whole 8 miles more than she has run before. But she is guided by a “divine inspiration” to gather the community to help those affected by the fire.

“It brings tears to my eyes, the love that was sent our way," Joy said, who, along with her family, is temporarily living with extended family members until they find a more permanent living situation.

