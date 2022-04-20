Corvallis cat competing in national high-five contest

Who says you can't teach an old cat a new trick?

A Corvallis shelter cat, Thanos, is training to participate in the fourth annual National High-Five Day Contest for a chance at a $5,000 grant for Heartland Humane Society and Shelter.

Thanos, who as best as anyone can tell is 2 to 3 years old, came to Heartland Humane as a 15-pound feline immunodeficiency virus-positive intact male stray, according to Emily James, who works in the Development Department at the nonprofit helping to fundraise.

"He was super scared and hiding," James said.

Using a program called Cat Pawsitive, he has made incredible progress from feral to adoptable and responsive to training, including purr-fecting his high-fives, she said.

Cat Pawsitive's approach socializes cats that would otherwise be unadoptable by instructing shelter/rescue staff and volunteers how to implement positive reinforcement training for cats, according to a news release.

The training includes a signature move: teaching them to high-five.

Heartland sent in a video of Thanos, and the waiting to hear how he compares is on.

“Cat Pawsitive is an awesome program,” Heartland Humane Society Executive Director Chuck Tourtillott said in a statement. “The National High-Five Day is a great way to showcase shelter felines who don’t get the high-profile attention they deserve. Thanos’ progress has been an incredible inspiration.”

The winners of the contest will be selected by cat behaviorist and YouTuber Jackson Galaxy and announced on Friday, April 22.

The grand prize is a $5,000 cash grant to an animal shelter/rescue of the winner’s choice. Second place is a $3,000 cash grant. Third Place is a $2,000 cash grant to a shelter/rescue of the winner’s choice.

Post script: Thanos is still available for adoption.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0