Pat Malone trouncing Helen Higgins in early election results

The race for Benton County commissioner will come down to the incumbent against the unopposed Republican in November now that Pat Malone has jumped ahead in early primary election results released Tuesday evening, May 17.

After the first numbers came in, Democrat challenger Helen Higgins conceded to Pat Malone, who has served one term in Position 1 on the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

Preliminary election results have incumbent Malone holding 61% of the vote. Higgins has 37% in the initial results.

“I think it’s about over,” Malone said in a phone interview, reacting to the first batch of results.

After hearing Higgins conceded, Malone said the withdrawal makes sense. He doesn’t expect results to change much as remaining ballots are tabulated. Given the size of his lead, Malone feels he ran a strong campaign.

“There is no suspense here,” he said.

In a message to the Higgins campaign, Malone hopes his opponent will stay engaged with local government issues. He said there are plenty of ways for her to get involved going forward.

He added they have fairly similar positions on the issues, but his experience in office made the difference.

That experience and his endorsements resonated with local voters, Malone said, adding his successes are driven by showing up every day and doing his job, much like the around 600 county employees that he said helped fuel his performance.

“Part of the credit goes to the people who work hard for the county and try to make this a better place,” he said.

Thanking a crowd of campaign supporters at Woodstock’s Pizza Parlor, Higgins asked people to hold their elected officials accountable, make sure they show up and communicate with constituents.

“I am just so truly humbled that all of you have supported me,” Higgins said. “I had people stepping forward I didn’t even know that were putting their name and their money and their support behind me.”

The early results, which were released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, show a voter turnout rate of 33% out of 60,202 registered voters (25,875 Democrat; 12,458 Republican; 21,869 nonpartisan).

Democrat turnout so far is 42%, with Republicans at 40% and nonpartisan at 17%, for a total of 19,871 ballots cast.

The winner will face Republican candidate Bill Currier of Adair Village in the General Election. Minor party and non-affiliated candidates can file for the general election starting June 1.

Here's how they compare:

Helen Higgins, Democrat

Higgins, who worked for HP Inc. for 18 years, has lived in Benton County since 1997. She’s been the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis for the past 16 years, and she served on the Corvallis school board for five years, among numerous community bodies.

During her time on the school board, Higgins discovered graduation rates for students of color were low. When the Boys & Girls Club job opened, she saw a chance to act on her passion for helping marginalized and low-income young people get the same opportunities as those who are more privileged.

Pat Malone, Democrat

Owner of a Kings Valley tree farm and a fifth-generation lifelong Oregonian, Malone has lived in the Benton County area since the late '70s. After two decades of political involvement, he was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2018. Before that, he was elected to the Benton County Water and Soil Conservation District.

With a background in small business, Malone said his professional experience has come in handy on matters such as the real estate negotiations the county has pursued for its new justice campus. He also said he’s made some tough choices to protect the public and businesses during the pandemic.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

