Pat Malone trounced Helen Higgins in early election results

The race for Benton County commissioner will come down to the incumbent against the unopposed Republican in November now that Pat Malone has jumped ahead in unofficial primary election results released Tuesday evening, May 17.

After the first numbers came in, Democrat challenger Helen Higgins conceded to Pat Malone, who has served one term in Position 1 on the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

Preliminary election results have incumbent Malone holding 61% of the vote. Higgins has 37% in the initial results.

“I think it’s about over,” Malone said in a phone interview, reacting to the first batch of results.

After hearing Higgins conceded, Malone said the withdrawal makes sense. He doesn’t expect results to change much as remaining ballots are tabulated. Given the size of his lead, Malone feels he ran a strong campaign.

“There is no suspense here,” he said.

In a message to the Higgins campaign, Malone hopes his opponent will stay engaged with local government issues. He said there are plenty of ways for her to get involved going forward.

He added they have fairly similar positions on the issues, but his experience in office made the difference.

That experience and his endorsements resonated with local voters, Malone said, adding his successes are driven by showing up every day and doing his job, much like the around 600 county employees that he said helped fuel his performance.

“Part of the credit goes to the people who work hard for the county and try to make this a better place,” he said.

Thanking a crowd of campaign supporters at Woodstock’s Pizza Parlor, Higgins asked people to hold their elected officials accountable, make sure they show up and communicate with constituents.

“I am just so truly humbled that all of you have supported me,” Higgins said. “I had people stepping forward I didn’t even know that were putting their name and their money and their support behind me.”

Speaking by phone later Tuesday night, Higgins said she was surprised the results weren’t closer, but she was warned that taking on an incumbent would be difficult. She enjoyed the experience of listening to concerns and hopes around local issues, and she plans to build on what she’s learned.

“I’m going to keep working on workforce housing because I think it’s actually a sustainability issue for the health of our county,” she said. “As an employer, I’m in a good position to keep putting pressure on elected officials, who all run on housing.”

Higgins said the big question of the night from supporters was whether she’ll pursue another elected office. She wants some time to catch her breath and think about it, but added there’s been a lot of positive feedback about her campaign’s approach.

“I did not have the benefit of the incumbency,” she said. “And that’s just a lot to overcome.”

Addressing the successful campaign by Malone, Higgins said there’s a lot of voices wanting to be heard in Benton County, and she asked that Malone commit himself to listening and taking action on behalf of those voices.

“Their trust of government is waning,” she said. “And the less available we make ourselves available as elected officials, the more it just feeds on that distrust.”

Higgins also said she doesn’t believe county commissioner should be a partisan position, rather it should be representative of all the residents of the county.

The first results, which were released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, showed a voter turnout rate of 33% out of 60,202 registered voters (25,875 Democrat; 12,458 Republican; 21,869 nonpartisan).

Democrat turnout was 42%, with Republicans at 40% and nonpartisan at 17%, for a total of 19,871 ballots cast.

The winner will face Republican candidate Bill Currier of Adair Village in the General Election. Minor party and non-affiliated candidates can file for the general election starting June 1.

