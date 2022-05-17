Find out which Benton County Democrat candidate won in primary here

The race is on for Benton County commissioner, and two Democrats are facing off to represent the party in November against a Republican who is unopposed.

Watch this space after 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 for initial results. Unofficial turnout is just over 30% in Benton County, with 18,656 ballots accepted from 60,202 eligible voters, as of 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.

The winner will face Republican candidate Bill Currier of Adair Village in the General Election. Minor party and non-affiliated candidates can file for the general election starting June 1.

Here's how they compare:

Helen Higgins, Democrat

Higgins, who worked for HP Inc. for 18 years, has lived in Benton County since 1997. She’s been the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis for the past 16 years, and she served on the Corvallis school board for five years, among numerous community bodies.

During her time on the school board, Higgins discovered graduation rates for students of color were low. When the Boys & Girls Club job opened, she saw a chance to act on her passion for helping marginalized and low-income young people get the same opportunities as those who are more privileged.

Pat Malone, Democrat

Owner of a Kings Valley tree farm and a fifth-generation lifelong Oregonian, Malone has lived in the Benton County area since the late '70s. After two decades of political involvement, he was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2018. Before that, he was elected to the Benton County Water and Soil Conservation District.

With a background in small business, Malone said his professional experience has come in handy on matters such as the real estate negotiations the county has pursued for its new justice campus. He also said he’s made some tough choices to protect the public and businesses during the pandemic.

What to do with Coffin Butte landfill

Among the prominent subjects in Benton County is the future of the Coffin Butte landfill, which is in question after the county Planning Commission denied Republic Services its request to expand.

After withdrawing their appeal of the denial, company officials say they intend to file for a revised landfill expansion project. The company has said the expansion is necessary because the current site will be full in around four years. Both candidates have spoken on the topic in previous reporting.

Malone said he’s researching the landfill topic and wants more community input on its future. Specifically, he wants answers regarding the expected lifespans of the landfill connected to various scenarios, and what happens when it’s full. He noted a process is ongoing to begin community conversations in the near future.

Among his suggestions, Malone would like to see construction debris sorted locally and trucked out to a material recovery facility in Brooks, rather than dropping it in Coffin Butte. He declined to comment whether the landfill should be allowed to expand, saying it wouldn’t be appropriate before hearing from the public.

Upgrades to Republic’s facilities would also be helpful, Malone said. He believes the community wants more recycling capability, which he acknowledged requires the public to do its part in better sorting what is acceptable for recycling. He added he would consider a private-public partnership to help advance Republic’s facilities.

Higgins said contract language for the expansion would have removed caps on the landfill and taken away any oversight from the county, which she said could have meant a quicker filling and closing of the site. She emphasized that the county and its residents are stuck with the landfill forever.

Saying she was shocked to hear less than a quarter of the garbage is from Linn and Benton counties, Higgins does not favor expansion, particularly when there’s still a functioning, revenue-generating rock quarry owned by Republic that is expected to be used as a landfill in the future.

She added that Republic isn’t a bad guy in all this — it’s a for-profit company obligated to deliver a service and make money for shareholders. But Higgins said it should be asked whether the money the county takes in from Republic is worth the landfill's permanentpresence.

Handling the justice system complex

Another big issue facing Benton County is the proposal for what the county has dubbed the Justice System Improvement Program, which would build a new correctional facility, courthouse, crisis center, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center.

In January, the current board chose a property in north Corvallis as the site of a new correctional facility and other justice-related facilities. The site selection process spanned 20 months and considered more than 40 locations before landing on McFadden Ranch property on Second Street near HP Inc.

It comes with its problems, though, as the current owner hasn't agreed on a price. The county has decided to go to court in what's called a government taking, or eminent domain. Malone and Higgins have gone on the record previously about the justice improvements.

There’s no question the north site is the best choice, Malone said. Citing the extensive process, he was a little disappointed there weren’t more top candidates. While touring contender sites in south and west Corvallis, it popped into his head that costly obstacles to those options forced the north site at the top.

Higgins said no matter which site had been selected, there was likely to be some public opposition. She called the north site a great location for the justice campus, although she has heard concerns that a possible Downtown Corvallis site was given up on too quickly.

In March, the Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to implement eminent domain, a court process allowing governments to take private property, on 28 acres of the 85-acre McFadden Ranch site, for which negotiations have stalled. If successful, a jury will determine the cost the county must pay for the land.

Worried that eminent domain could be a distraction to passing an up to $100 million justice improvements bond measure, Higgins said if public support is damaged by the use of eminent domain and she was in office, she would suggest another look at the downtown site to better understand its pros and cons.

Pointing out that the county is willing to reopen talks at any point before the jury decides an outcome, Malone said the eminent domain process is underway but not set in stone. With the length of time at hand, possibly 18 months or more, he is hopeful terms might be arranged outside of the courts.

Another aspect of the justice plan is the Benton County's historic 1888 courthouse in Corvallis, which local officials say is the oldest in Oregon still serving its original purpose. But the building's age and condition raise the question of how long it can continue doing that.

Given its importance and popularity, Malone said the courthouse absolutely must be saved. How it’s used in the future is a question that’s currently being addressed by county staff. It’s possible it could be repurposed for continued use in some form.

Cautiously optimistic about outside funding, Malone credited Rick Crager, the county’s chief financial officer, for pursuing options on that front. Malone also suggested the possibility of federal and private funds for the project. He expects the county will pony up to some extent as well, depending on how the building is used.

To save the iconic building, Higgins said retrofitting the courthouse and developing workspaces around its outside makes sense. She doesn’t see any scenario in which the county would demolish it but acknowledged the need and costs related to seismic renovations to make it safe. She said it would take community support and fundraising to preserve it.

What she’s not in favor of is dedicating public funds to refurbish the building. And Higgins is concerned if the historic courthouse is tied to the justice improvement bond, the majority of voters might not approve. She warned of the “creeping elegance” of adding more on an already substantial project.

Climate change impacts on future

The candidates addressed a number of topics including climate change at a campaign forum in April.

Malone, a longtime local tree farmer, said climate change and sustainability touch every other issue. He cited programs such as the installation of solar arrays on several county buildings among the steps in the right direction.

Malone also highlighted joint efforts with the county and Pacific Power to help subsidize sustainable energy for the county, commitments to reusing surplus supplies, and his support for alternative transportation modes both as environmental advocacy and for reasons of income inequality.

Higgins said the county has a responsibility to set policy and prioritize funding in preparing to manage the impacts of climate change. She wants to expand the county’s sustainability work and push for more innovation. Notably, she would pair sustainability with emergency response.

Higgins suggested building on recent emergency procedure work and more evacuation drills. She would work to implement a county-supported fire danger assessment program. She also wants a third-party assessment on the landfill to better understand what impact it may have on methane production.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

