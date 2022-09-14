Ranked choice voting in two Corvallis races

In a first for the city, Corvallis voters will use ranked choice to pick the next mayor.

Ranked choice voting will also be applied to Ward 9’s council race. In both cases, there are three contenders vying for a position in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The system lets voters rank candidates in order of preference. The one with a majority of first-choice votes wins. If there’s not a candidate with more than 50% first-choice votes, the aspirant with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated.

The eliminated candidate’s votes are recast to voters' next best choice, and the process repeats until one receives more than 50% of votes, or until there are only two choices remaining.

Corvallis candidates for ranked choice election

Maughan is a compliance analyst with Oregon Housing and Community Services. Struthers is an information technology consultant at OSU. Both were elected in November 2018, and were re-elected in 2020.

Hogg is retired and formerly worked in systems, software and project management roles at Oregon State University, HP Inc. and for the state of Oregon. He was elected in 2010, serving four terms before losing a bid for mayor in 2018.

Last November, Mayor Biff Traber announced he’s not seeking a third term in office.

Three political hopefuls filed for election in Ward 9: Tony Cadena, Nyssa Towsley and Cliff Feldman. The seat is up for grabs as current council member Struthers seeks the office of mayor.

Feldman has a background in marketing and advertising. Towsley is a research administrator working remotely with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Cadena is retired with a background in finance and business education.

Starting in 2023, Corvallis elected officials will be eligible for monthly stipends ranging from $360 for a councilor to $560 for the mayor. Mayors are elected to four-year terms and city councilors for two-year terms.

No challengers came forward in the city's six other wards. All incumbents — Jan Napack (Ward 1), Gabe Shepherd (Ward 4), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Laurie Chaplen (Ward 6), Paul Shaffer (Ward 7) and Tracey Yee (Ward 8) — filed for re-election and will appear on the ballots unopposed.

Residents voting for all seats have the opportunity to write in their own candidates if they wish, according to Benton County election officials.

Ranked choice could shake up status quo

Ranked choice proponents say that the standard system works against third- and fourth-party candidates because voters often have to choose between voting for the candidate they really like and picking one of the major candidates as the “lesser of two evils.”

Examples of how ranked choice voting could have changed outcomes can be found in election history:

In the May 2020 Democratic primary for secretary of state, Shemia Fagan won with 36.23%, edging Mark Hass by 4,450 votes out of more than 578,000 cast. And Jamie McLeod- Skinner finished third with 27.55%. Under ranked choice it would have taken just a moderate edge in No. 2 votes for Hass to pass Fagan.

In the May 2020 Republican primary for District 5, four candidates received 18% of the vote or more, with Cliff Bentz triumphing at around 37%. Ranked choice could have shown a different outcome for Knute Buehler and Jason Atkinson, who finished second and third behind Bentz, with about 26% and 23%, respectively.

Other examples include the 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore. In the crucial state of Florida, polls showed that 60% of voters supporting Green party candidate Ralph Nader would have supported Gore in a two-person race. And history might have changed.

And then there’s the 1992 presidential race in which Democrat Bill Clinton received 43%, Republican incumbent George H.W. Bush 38% and independent Ross Perot 19%. To crunch the numbers another way 57% of voters rejected Clinton and 62% of them said no to Bush. Ranked choice could have told a different story.

Benton County became the first county in Oregon to implement ranked choice during the 2020 Board of Commissioners fall election. County voters passed Measure 2-100 installing the system by 54% in 2016. The Corvallis City Council adopted ranked choice voting for municipal elections earlier this year.