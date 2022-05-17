Democrat challenger well ahead of incumbent in primary for 5th Congressional District

Challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner massive margin over incumbent Kurt Schrader actually grew in updated results for the Democratic Primary race for U.S. Representative, 5th District.

According to unofficial results released by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office at noon on Wednesday, May 18, McLeod-Skinner had 60.92% of the vote.

Schrader, a Canby resident, had 38.42%, and was trailing by 9,000 votes.

McLeod-Skinner, an attorney and emergency recovery specialist from Central Oregon, was supported by Democrats who portrayed the moderate Schrader as not progressive enough and therefore out of touch with the party base.

In the Republican Party primary, Lori Chavez-Deremer, the former mayor of Happy Valley, was leading in a five-way race.

She had 41.88% of the vote, followed by Jimmy Crumpacker with 30.32%, about 4,500 votes behind.

The newly redrawn 5th District will run from the Woodstock neighborhood of Portland, through parts of Linn, Clackamas, and Marion counties. It then crosses the Cascades at the Santiam Pass and scoops up portions of northwestern Deschutes County, including Bend, parts of Redmond, and parts of Sunriver, before dead-ending near Waldo Lake.

