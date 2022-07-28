Corvallis seeks nominees to fill a very short-term City Council seat

The Corvallis City Council will fill an empty seat via appointment in September.

The appointment is a first for Corvallis. In the past, a special election would have been held, but amendments to the city charter in the last election cycle created a council appointment process, according to Patrick Rollens, public information officer.

Ward 2 Councilor Charles Maughan is moving out of his district as of Sept. 1, according to a news release. The council must seek nominations and appoint a new member within 60 days of the vacancy declaration, which in this case came in on July 18.

Remaining within city boundaries, Maughan is running for Corvallis mayor in the General Election. His declared opponents so far include Council Vice President Andrew Struthers and former council member Roen Hogg.

On Sept. 6, the City Council is hosting a public hearing to discuss nominations and appoint someone to serve the remainder of Maughan’s term, which ends Dec. 31. After that, the position will be filled by whoever wins the November General Election race.

A councilor for a hot minute

“The timing of this is odd,” City Recorder Alex Downing said by email. “The election process and the appointment processes overlap, but they are not necessarily related.”

The city is asking for nominations from Ward 2 residents. Ward 2 is most of downtown and a leg south of downtown.

In an unusual twist, the person to replace Maughan could be Maughan.

Maughan hopes to finish out what would be the rest of his term, he said in an email. That would be possible if he’s nominated and appointed. Although the city code requires elected councilors to live in the ward they represent, there are no explicit requirements for nominees, Downing said.

“My hope is that I can be nominated by a community member that lives in the ward to serve out the remainder of my term,” Maughan said.

Prospective petitions could start being submitted Wednesday, July 27. Signature sheets can be submitted during the filing period from Monday, Aug. 1 through 5 p.m. Aug. 19.

The nomination packet, with information and paperwork required for appointment, is available on the city website. Packets are also available at City Hall, Corvallis Public Library, and the Corvallis Community Center.

The city recorder — who oversees election-related city business — is available to answer questions from prospective nominees.

Ward map slightly altered

Corvallis adopted a set of new ward boundary maps June 21 under a process that adjusts the boundaries of the nine city wards once every 10 years, according to a news release. An interactive map displaying the new wards is available online.

The person filing the vacancy nomination petition in this case can be a Ward 2 resident in accordance with the older boundaries, but that is not required, Downing said.

The new ward maps drew on 2020 Census figures that put the city’s population at 59,093, the release states, adding the biggest change was to Ward 4, which had historically contained the entire campus of Oregon State University.

Population growth citywide meant that the OSU campus could no longer be contained within a single ward, so small portions of Ward 4 were added to Ward 1 and Ward 2, according to the release. The November General Election ballots will use the newly determined boundaries.

The relatively small number of households that are moving into a new ward will receive ballots that display candidates running for office in their new ward, the news release states.