Albany's Jo Rae Perkins climbs ahead in Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Jo Rae Perkins of Albany took the lead in the packed Republican Party primary for U.S. Senate.

Perkins had 31.55% of the vote, according to unofficial election results released by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

“Right now, I have the lead in the majority of counties. We’re feeling very positive,” Perkins said in a brief telephone interview on Tuesday night.

She thanked voters in Linn and Benton counties in particular for getting behind her — she received 41% of the vote in Linn County and 38% of the vote in Benton County in early tallies.

Perkins was slightly ahead of Darin Harbick, who had 29.84% of the vote statewide. He was more than 3,000 votes behind.

The two had separated themselves from the pack in the seven-way race.

The winner in the Republican Party primary will advance to face longtime U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden in the November general election.

Wyden was on track to defeat two challengers in the Democratic Party primary in a landslide, and had amassed nearly 90% of the vote.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Perkins isn’t without controversy in the mid-Willamette Valley, however. In 2021, she was removed from the city of Albany’s Human Relations Commission after attending the Jan. 6 insurrection. Perkins posted a selfie that showed her on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and told a reporter that she had stepped over fencing to reach the area.

She was on the Human Relations Commission despite beliefs that contradict the mission of the board, which is designed to strengthen connections in Albany’s diverse community.

Perkins has ran for Congress four times and lost a Senate race against Jeff Merkley in the 2020 election.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1