James Winther pulled the right side of his mustache tight between thumb and forefinger Saturday, Feb. 18 and surveyed the numerous BattleMechs in the war zone below.

Winther appeared to have an advantage at the second day of the second-ever Corvallis gaming convention.

The Monroe man's battle jacket was patched over in colorful logos and band names, and the version of the turn-based, sci-fi strategy game he had deployed at C3 GameCon went back at least as far as some of the punk acts on his clothing.

“This is the slow, antique version that will be here for the rest of our lives," Winther said.

His opponent had roughly the same tonnage, same firepower lined up. But he hadn't heard of Catalyst Game Labs' Classic BattleTech or the long-running spinoff franchise of video games, MechWarrior.

And that's cool.

D&D

The open gaming room at the city of Corvallis-hosted event made tabletop gaming accessible to onlookers who otherwise might never have a chance to try out the labyrinthine rules and long-running rulesets and cultures attached to famous titles like Dungeons & Dragons.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

More than a half-dozen attendees said they'd been to the first event, named for the Corvallis Community Center where it's held. They all said the second event was better attended.

Vendors this year were condensed into one showroom. That freed up space at the community center for anyone to bring and play any title of their choice — a room where people inclined to sit around and play games could, well, sit around and play games.

At the next table, Dusty O’Neill was dressed in the yellow jumpsuit of cartoon TV journalist April O’Neill. There was some question from the friends gathered around her over the spinoff card game from Dungeons & Dragons lore, Three-Dragon Ante.

“Do you go first? Or do I go first because I won?”

O'Neill loved that the event is between her hometown of Medford and her friends in Portland.

“We’re always up for events that are a mid-point for us,” she said.

In the city near Oregon’s border with California, O'Neill and friends play weekly D&D games. But conventions are where their interests spill over into a larger crowd.

“Whoa!” O'Neill said. “We can be nerds in public?”

Next to her, characters from a video game gleefully united. Molina Leyva of Medford made the trip to Corvallis where she was dressed as Mercedes from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Waiting for a cosplay competition, she and a friend were playing the card game with a descriptive name. The point of the game is to match dragon colors or numbers printed on the cards.

Of the sets of dice rattling and clacking on tables in the open game room, Terra Johnson of Corvallis had at least five.

But the dark, slate-colored set with red numbers in play Saturday afternoon suited the character Johnson wrote for a session of Dungeons & Dragons.

“It’s fitting of a warlock,” Johnson said.

Daniel Runyon had just bought a set of navy-colored dice before the game. He said the dice had been fortunate, so far — netting the Corvallis man high-scoring rolls when needed.

Nearly as soon as he bragged about the dice, they proved him wrong.

“See what I said? Now it’s a 2.”

Roll failed.

Vendors

In the vendor area, One Link at a Time had the dice hookup.

Adam Portrey said what started as a side gig has taken over his working time and become his major revenue stream. He had a sense of what customers in convention spaces are looking for, and it's one factor above the color, rarity or size of a set:

“People buy shiny things. Let’s be honest,” Portrey said.

Portrey’s business started as a fine metalworking hobby.

“My wife got me into making jewelry,” he said.

Now he’s five years into vending dice and his handmade self-retaining, net-like dice holders. He composes each piece from multiple loops of metal encompassing a 20-sided die, clipping closed to create something that easily could hang off of a backpack or clothing.

“That’s why I named the business. I make them one link at a time,” Portrey said.

Sure, there are several vendors that make similar D-20 keychains. But Portrey said he prides himself on making durable, more colorful jewelry than his peers.

He keeps one foot in the door at Walmart, down to one day each week at the retailer, he said.

“Just in case the economy falls down and goes to 100% crap,” he said.

In one video uploaded to his account at social microblogging website TikTok, Portrey is preparing 6,000 sets of dice for packaging and shipping to customers.

That’s certainly enough dice to fill a bathtub, even though Portrey said he’s never considered bathing in the hundreds of pounds of multicolored, multisided plastic polygons.

“They are sharp,” he said.

Rheanna Atkinson hocked colorful, fluffy tails at a nearby tail. She and Gaby Cabrera had made the trip from Klamath Falls to get closer to their target customers.

“There’s nothing going on down there,” Atkinson said. "This gives us something to do."

Related stories: