Kassandra Schumacher, 25, of Corvallis, was charged with first-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief on Friday. On June 11, she had been charged with reckless burning, possession of methamphetamine and interfering with a peace officer after reportedly starting a small brush fire near the Mary’s River in the 2500 block of SW Philomath Blvd.
According to information released by the Corvallis Police Department, police officers and staff from the Corvallis Fire Department responded to an area near the Corvallis BMX track at 115 SE Chapman Place on Friday.
They found a fire burning near two illegal campsites.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and police officers determined that there had been two fires set, one of which was extinguished by a male who had been sleeping in a tent a few feet from one of the fires. He had several items of personal property damaged in that fire, and was able to provide a suspect name.
The other fire was near a second campsite which was unoccupied at the time. No persons were injured as a result of the fire.
Officers found Schumacher hiding nearby grass. It was determined the fires were intentionally set. Schumacher was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Benton County Jail. Bond was set at $112,500.