Corvallis solar group making inroads

Each deal is different as different partnerships come together for each individual project. The $297,000 school district array included $120,000 from the school district plus funds from community investors and community donors. The $173,000 Benton County installation features $60,000 in county funds as well as community participation.

The community engagement comes with a payoff, too. Participants can get into the pool for $1,000, said Dan Orzech of the Oregon Clean Power Cooperative, with the average investor adding $5,000. The funds are invested for a 10-year term, with annual principal and interest checks distributed to the investors.

Currently investors are seeing 4% returns, although future returns cannot be guaranteed.

“There aren’t many ways people can invest in their community and get a return,” Orzech said. ”This gives them that opportunity. It gives everyday folks a change to get involved.”

Annette Mills, facilitator of the sustainability coalition, agreed.

“I kept hearing from a lot of people who said I really want to help, but I don’t know what to do,’ ” she said.