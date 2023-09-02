Note: Citations of Jesus’ teachings come from “Part IV: The Life of Jesus” from “The Urantia Book,” available in 26 languages at www.urantia.org.

I believe that spiritual growth is dependent on the achievement of emotional maturity, self-control and, finally, self-mastery. Jesus told the apostles, “Verily, verily, I say to you, he who rules his own self is greater than he who captures a city. Self-mastery is the measure of man’s moral nature, and the indicator of his spiritual development.”

Emotional maturity is the first step, as when a toddler stops throwing tantrums; it is the beginning of self-control. As an adult, we no longer need to give vent to kneejerk emotional responses when confronted with unkindness, frustration or annoyance by the actions of others.

There’s an adage: “The great man is not he who takes a city or overthrows a nation, but rather he who subdues his own tongue.” I’ve learned that what comes out of my mouth is far more important than what goes in it.

We are mammals, and all those evolutionary survival traits such as anger, envy, fear, suspicion, intolerance are still with us. While we cannot fundamentally change those urges, we can change our emotional responses to those urges and become better people.

This effort is different for each of us, depending on how we started out in this world and the nature of our personalities, and we recognize the process of change/growth never ends; the sincere truth-seeker is always learning.

I think anger causes the most unhappiness. Again, Jesus to the apostles: “Anger is a material manifestation which represents, in a general way, the measure of the failure of the spiritual nature to gain control of the combined intellectual and physical natures. Anger indicates your lack of tolerant brotherly love, plus your lack of self-respect and self-control. Anger depletes the health, debases the mind and handicaps the spirit teacher of man’s soul.”

Before Jesus ceased speaking, he said further: “Let your hearts be so dominated by love that your spirit guide will have little trouble in delivering you from the tendency to give vent to those outbursts of animal anger which are inconsistent with the status of divine sonship.” Such is a life of being born of the spirit.

Being born of the spirit is simply the desire to do the will of God, and the faithful work to learn what that will is and live it. Sharing the inner life with God is a good start to knowing God and learning about his loving will for us.

There is a magnificent change in my thinking when I involve God in my problem-solving. These moments of reflection are where I address difficult relationship issues, where I seek strength and guidance. A long time ago, I learned in my efforts to solve challenging problems with others to ask the question, “What would Jesus do?”

I recently had a short series of difficult, hurtful run-ins with a loving brother, and in my times of communion, I would work on coming up with a way to move forward. In that process, each time I would come up with a plan, I would turn inward and ask, “How about this, Jesus?” In the beginning, instantly, I knew my plan was lacking.

It took me several months to come to a place where I could go to my brother with a clean heart and present the situation to him that offered us a path forward, one that I knew Jesus would enjoy. And that felt really good.

Man’s greatest victory is the conquest of himself.