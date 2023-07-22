While recently sitting on a patio at Foster Lake, I noticed the lake’s surface looked quite different from its usual light ripple.

It was getting on toward evening, and the light was flat, making the lake appear glassy, reflective of the sky, which was beginning to turn orange with the coming sunset. The lines of an old and loved poem came to mind …

“The splendor falls on castle walls and snowy summits old in story,

The long light shakes across the lakes and the wild cataract leaps in glory.”

(from “The Princess” by Alfred, Lord Tennyson)

It recalled the fact that there is more than one view of life. As a student of Christian Science, I have learned that one can view life either from a material or a spiritual perspective.

In the poem above, one can view the scene as an old building, a pile of rocks, a lake and a sluice of water, which is the material scene one sees with the eyes.

But the poet sees another view, a more spiritual one, as light illuminating an elegant structure, shining brilliantly on the snow fields of historically important mountaintops, moving across a beautiful lake and illuminating the action of water as it cascades down a mountainside in a breathtaking display.

As a young woman struggling with issues of identity, career, goals and how to live a productive life, I turned to the Bible, seeking wisdom from those who lived before. I found I did not understand much of what I was reading, and in addition, much of it was filled with war and trials, to which I didn’t relate.

At this point in my search, I was given a copy of the Christian Science textbook “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy, and was asked to read it with an open mind; I was promised I would find the guidance I was looking for.

What this book has given me is a way to understand the spiritual sense of the Bible instead of the literal sense I was unsuccessfully trying to use. Just as in the poem above, the spiritual sense of the Bible gave me a whole new way to look at life, and the answers to my questions came like Tennyson’s leaping cataract, ablaze in glory.

I discovered that I had an enduring relationship with God as His beloved child. I could count on Him to guide my life, lead me to the productivity I knew was right, and illuminate a more spiritual sense of creation and my place in it. It was the same scene, but I could view it from a spiritual perspective rather than a material one. What a difference!

It was like turning on a light so I could see God’s reality instead of darkness, doubt and fear. Mary Baker Eddy states in “Science and Health”: “We must look deep into realism instead of accepting only the outward sense of things.”

“Science and Health” has been my companion for more than 50 years, casting light on the Bible so that I could indeed glean its treasures and apply them to my life and world. How grateful I am to the dear friend who first placed it in my hands.