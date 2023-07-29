“When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers,

the moon and the stars that you have established;

what are humans that you are mindful of them,

mortals that you care for them?” (Psalm 8:3-4, NRSV)

These verses from the Hebrew Bible are among my favorites in all of Scripture. What is my place in the grand scheme of things? Do we matter? Why are we here?

These questions always draw me back to my most fundamental understanding of life as a follower of Jesus.

I believe we exist to express and experience love.

I think we all can appreciate, no matter what our personal spiritual perspectives, that love cannot exist in a vacuum. It is fundamentally relational/interactive. For me, the word love includes creativity and joy, compassion and beauty, as well as justice and sacrifice.

Love is a verb — much more than, and sometimes entirely different from, what we might be feeling in any given moment. Love is a humble choice about how we behave, a choice made over and over again.

Jesus’ life was filled with expressions and experiences of love. His teachings were creative, imaginative acts that challenged injustice and offered hope. His healings and miracles were beautiful acts of heartfelt compassion, bringing great joy. His clear actions in opposition to the Roman Empire’s oppressive control cost him his life and resurrected a movement of fearless people, committed to a reign of love (commonly called the Kingdom of God).

I think it’s really important to notice that in order to express and experience love in and through his life, Jesus had to take time to be alone with God. We read throughout the gospels about him going off alone, dealing with temptations, seeking courage and wisdom. He needed to pause and pay attention. Through this essential, prayerful time, Jesus grounded his intimate connection to God.

So attuned was he to this great source of love that those of us who follow him actually catch glimpses of God in him. This is only possible because he attended to that deep connection in which he could experience God’s love within himself.

Through this deep attunement, Jesus could see God in others as well. This didn’t mean he could help absolutely everyone he met. It didn’t mean that he was never angry. He never ignored the behavior of those who oppressed the poor or the systems that supported this oppression, but we know even at his death, there was forgiveness in his heart (Luke 23:34).

Outward expressions of love rise from inward experiences of love.

The outward expressions of beauty and joy, creativity and compassion, justice and sacrifice we offer in this life rise from our experiences of being loved — by others and by God. To fully experience love, we too need to pause and pay attention.

I can understand that some readers may find it naïve to think that expressing and experiencing love is at the center of a meaningful existence. The word love gets thrown around over and over again in so many vague and trivial ways: We love pizza or new shoes. We love a favorite book or a brand of toothpaste.

On social media, we often click the heart/love button because the like button isn’t quite enough. Unlike Native Alaskans, who are said to have more than 100 words for snow, we overuse the word love until its deepest meaning is watered down or lost entirely.

Still, I believe God’s very nature is love, and God is expressing and experiencing love in and through each of us. This profound awareness can bring depth and meaning to our lives. I believe it is why we are here.