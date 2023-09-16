As a person of faith, your financial investments should reflect your values.

Our faith traditions encourage using your money to support our community, those in need, and faith institutions. Accumulating money with no beneficial purpose is not what most traditions encourage.

Faith-based investing, which, in this article’s context, includes banking, seeks to align your faith values with the selection of stocks, funds, managers or banks where you place your money.

This may fall into what is known as ESG (environmental, social, governance) investing. It can follow techniques used in secular investing, with the added attention to alignment with your faith values.

Poring through corporate financial reports, analyst advisories and recent news to determine how a corporation’s activities fit your faith values can be daunting. While there are various ESG screening/rating services available by subscription or included with certain investment accounts, there are also good ones that are available at no cost.

For example, if you wanted to avoid companies involved with nuclear weapons, check PAX’s list at hwww.DontBankOnTheBomb.com/nwproducers. If you wish to screen out banks that finance climate-damaging fossil fuel projects, see RAN’s database at www.BankingOnClimateChaos.org. This database does not include credit unions, but the local ones have information on the types of investing and financing projects they offer for their members.

The AsYouSow website offers an easy-to-use interface of databases for screening investment funds as related to fossil fuels, deforestation, gender equality, civilian guns, commercial prisons, military arms and tobacco at InvestYourValues.org. Current data spreadsheets for stocks and funds are at www.AsYouSow.org/invest-your-values/download-data.

Faith organizations have become more transparent with their finances as members’ interest in conscientious investments increases. This carries over to state treasuries where investments of public funds are overseen.

State taxpayers and public workers cannot currently determine if Oregon general and retirement system funds are being placed in investments consistent with long-term benefit to Oregonians. At issue is the transparency of investments in private equity funds, as noted by Divest Oregon.

More than half of the $100 billion in the state public worker retirement system is in private investments. The Oregon Treasury has declined to disclose where those private equity funds invest our money.

This information is not only inaccessible but also complicated due to funds composed of dozens of equities or bonds. It may be too difficult to establish absolute purity of investments and portfolios.

For example, a “fossil fuel-free” fund might still have a small percentage of its holdings related to fossil fuel infrastructure.

Just do the best you can as you strive to make investments consistent with your faith values.

Your faith values may also call you to support future legislation to enhance transparency in our public funds. Learn about a few investments that may benefit you and our world at the Rally for a Livable Planet on Sunday, Sept. 17, in Central Park.