In monastic traditions, monks/nuns often take vows of silence, a practice that may seem excruciatingly difficult.

Many may wonder why anyone would choose this type of self-discipline. Yet the rewards must be enormously beneficial; otherwise, why would this ancient practice be encouraged for serious spiritual pilgrims today?

Mauna (Sanskrit) means “silencing the mind” to experience higher consciousness, our True Nature.

Huston Smith’s wife, Kendra, a psychotherapist, attended silent Vipassana retreats for three months at a time. No reading, writing or speaking. She stated the anger that arose was intensely volcanic; however, she persevered, eventually yielding great benefits, so much so she kept returning.

Mt. Madonna’s Baba Hari Dass took vows of silence in 1952, writing on a chalkboard for his many disciples seeking his wisdom. He communicated in several languages, built temples and wrote many scholarly books. He remained silent for 66 years.

When silent, we have the opportunity to see, hear, taste and feel unfiltered reality. No story to tell or false persona projecting unhealed emotions onto others. The mind creates an illusion of ME separate from YOU, which generates egocentric, fear-based reality.

The purpose of Mauna is to meet who/what we are and experience reality as it is.

In 2017, I attended a seven-day silent-retreat in Portugal with Mooji Baba and 400 adherents. Each day, we hiked the white sandy path for morning meditation. Signs pointed: coats, backpacks, shoes here; wash hands there. We moved to and fro on holy ground like a giant ant colony.

We communed on this off-grid land where Mooji’s community built a campground, meditation bhavana, gift shop, library and cafeteria tent. A Shiva Temple and a Christ Cave resided on the two highest peaks.

On the last day of the retreat, I hiked to the Christ Cave. Something in me said, “Go; experience all the flavors of the Holy.” I huffed and puffed up the trail in the Portugal heat, on the dusty trail, arriving at the pentacle. Washing my hands, removing my shoes, I entered the cavern.

Golden light shone on an incredible mural around ceiling — Jesus, Mary, Joseph, and the 12 apostles. A gilded Bible rested open on the altar. Four pilgrims sat on the cave floor. As I soaked in the Holy, I couldn’t contain the beauty and glory, and burst into tears.

Kind eyes and authentic soft smiles comforted me as they saw the breaking open of my heart. Gratitude seeped through my pores as I bowed, backed out and headed down the mountain, absorbed in the sacred transmission.

For seven days, I shared a room with a petite, olive-skinned woman, communicating with smiles and eye contact. I marveled as she nailed her mosquito netting around her bed each night. We patiently took turns with the shower/bathroom.

On our last evening, I learned her name: Lucia, and she was from Italy. On departure morning, our luggage was loaded into luxury buses taking us to Lisbon International Airport.

As we departed, the team sprayed us with holy water, handing us sack lunches for our two-hour bus ride. I wept in gratitude for this beautiful experience.

Together our energy created a cloud of blissful transmission on this holy mountain — Monte Sahaja — a journey of the heart for those aspiring to be free of ego’s grip.

Mauna allows us to experience the Being behind the masks we wear, the true joy of our natural self. When we quiet the mind, there’s nothing lacking, only “silent awareness,” the place beyond like/disliking, where truth and wisdom reside.

Mauna provides a rare opportunity to say “yes” to seeing reality as it truly is: untarnished, fresh, pristine, alive.