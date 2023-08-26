A few Sundays ago, we celebrated the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord.

On this day we commemorate when Jesus took Peter, James and John up Mount Tabor, and, for a short time, allowed them to see through the veil that divides this world from the splendor of Heaven. x

It’s hard to imagine exactly what they saw, but the Bible uses words such as "white" and "light," "glistening," "shining" and "dazzling" to describe the change that came over Jesus’ appearance.

Somehow the disciples were able, for a short time, to see beyond Jesus’ humanity and into his divinity. When the vision ended, Jesus insisted Peter, James and John were not to reveal what they had seen until after he had risen from the dead.

Most Biblical scholars agree that the purpose of this moment was to fortify these men for the difficult times that were to come by giving them a glimpse of the glory that would be revealed after Jesus’ Passion and Crucifixion. The transfiguration was not meant to be a special moment for just these three but to apply to each of us as well.

We live and move within the confines of space and time, but we are meant for eternity. The Transfiguration gives us a chance to peek above the clouds of this life, and it awakens our sense of wonder at how thin the veil between this life and Heaven really is.

It gives us the courage we need to face the darkness here below.

In the Christian life, God provides us with our own transfiguration moments from time to time. These experiences are individual and may happen during a church service or in a particularly intense moment of prayer, but may be more likely if we, like Peter, James and John, take time out from our busy lives to be alone with God by doing something like a retreat or a pilgrimage.

In these moments we may glimpse God’s transcendence and love, or we may hear his voice speaking to our hearts. However God chooses to inspire or encourage us in these moments, we are left fortified for the pilgrimage of life.

This year the Feast of the Transfiguration held special power for me because four months ago, I, too, stood on Mount Tabor. I was with several dozen other Catholics on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, and on a rainy morning, we rode minivans up the switchbacks to the summit of Mount Tabor.

When we reached the top, the sun broke through the clouds, and I could vividly imagine the scene that had played out exactly there almost 2,000 years before.

As beautiful as that moment was, my own transfiguration moment took place on a different mountain.

God used a vivid dream and a Confession on the Mount of Beatitudes to change some wrong thinking I had about Him and about myself. He showed me how my heart needed to be in a different place, and that my prayers were coming from a place of fear that God wouldn’t give me what I want or need.

He showed me in a compelling way that he is taking care of me, and that I will be more aligned with his blessings if I approach him with trust, hope and great expectations.

I think that trust in him, hope in their trials and great expectations for God’s plan in their lives are what Jesus wanted for Peter, James and John too, when he led them up Mount Tabor.

In fact, I think these are the same things God wants for each of us.