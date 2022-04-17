Benton County tobacco dealers will pay more

Those who sell tobacco products in Benton County face a fee hike for licenses to operate and stricter oversight.

The Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, April 12, discussed proposed changes to the local tobacco retail licensing program. Oregon Senate Bill 587, which passed last year, requires retailers selling tobacco products, including vapes, to be licensed by Jan. 1.

Benton County has historically been a tobacco prevention leader in Oregon, according to Sara Hartstein, Healthy Communities manager. She noted the city of Corvallis was the first jurisdiction in the state to have a comprehensive smoke-free workplace ordinance, and Benton County and Philomath came soon after.

“This protected our community from indoor secondhand smoke for 10 years before the state implemented their comprehensive indoor clean air act in 2007,” Hartstein said. “We’ve also had our own tobacco retail license programs in Corvallis, Benton County and Philomath since the late '90s and early 2000s.”

The programs aimed to limit youth access to tobacco products and prevent nicotine addiction, Hartstein said, adding they also let the county track tobacco sales and limit sales locations, for example prohibiting sales near schools or other tobacco retailers. She said the programs allow for local control and code strengthening.

Despite all the strengths in Benton County’s programs, Hartstein said enforcement has always needed improvement. She said the programs’ current nominal fee of $35 a year does not fully fund them and really only covers administration — thus the need for an increased license fee.

Under SB 587, jurisdictions with existing tobacco retail licenses programs could either opt-in for the state’s program, allow local public health to run local programs, or run programs themselves.

The local options require the programs to meet state standards. Hartstein said only a handful of jurisdictions are sticking with local programs.

Benton County Health Department will handle the program locally. It will require some adjustments.

“The state standards are much stronger than any of our current tobacco retail license programs that we have in Benton County right now,” Hartstein said.

The county plans for enhanced enforcement to meet state standards and improve retailer compliance with tobacco laws and regulations. The retail license code also requires an update to fall in line with the state.

At $560, the new proposed annual fee in Benton County is significantly higher, according to county documents which indicate the state is charging $953. The documents offer comparisons with other areas, including Eugene going from $150 to $600 and Clatsop County going from $350 to $530. Multnomah County will charge $580.

The question of possibly reducing the local fee failed to gain traction with the commissioners, who seemed to agree that it would amount to subsidizing tobacco sales.

The fee pays for retailer outreach and education, compliance and complaint-based inspections, and remediation planning and follow-up for retail violators.

It also pays for quarter-time enforcement staff and the ability to temporarily hire too-young-for-tobacco sales inspectors to ensure retailers are not selling to the underaged.

Hartstein said after many discussions, all jurisdictions in the county — Corvallis, Philomath, Monroe, and Adair Village — will fall under the same program. She said among the reasons for keeping enforcement in the purview of the county is local pride in having led the charge against tobacco.

“It also allows us to maintain the parts of our code that are stronger than the state,” she said.

Hartstein offered examples such as required distances from schools and other tobacco retailers, and also the ability to make changes faster than state bureaucracy allows. She cited the rise of synthetic nicotine as an example of an emerging issue that is better and faster handled locally.

North Albany won’t be included in the Benton County plan, according to Hartstein, who said those retailers are under the state program.

The Board of Commissioners is slated to consider the updated tobacco retail license at its May 3 meeting with a second reading May 17. The annual license renewal process has a June 30 deadline. Enforcement begins July 1.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

