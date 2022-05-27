Albany, Corvallis farmers markets to close early Saturday May 28

Outdoor farmers markets in Albany and Corvallis will close an hour early on Saturday, May 28, wrapping up at noon to allow market vendors to pack up before high winds begin.

Hours for May 28 only will be 9 a.m. to noon; the markets usually stay open till 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service hourly detail for both cities shows winds rising starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and reaching 20-plus mph with gusts up to 40 mph by 2 p.m.

“Our larger farms need an hour or more after closing time to pack up and then take down their aluminum pole tents,” Farmers Market Director Rebecca Landis said in a statement. “The forecast shows potentially dangerous winds at the exact point that many stalls will be at their most vulnerable to wind damage.”

The farmers markets generally carry on in all types of weather. Adjustments such as this one are made when appropriate to address safety concerns, she noted.

The Albany Farmers Market is at Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, occupying the City Hall parking lot and an adjacent block of Fourth.

The Corvallis Farmers Market is at First Street and Jackson Avenue. On Saturdays, it runs a half-block north of Jackson and to Monroe Avenue, where it turns west to Second Street. There is also a section on Jackson.

