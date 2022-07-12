Fire season hits Oregon after heavy rain, short delay

The state forestry department has opened the possibility for restrictions on campfires and power tools after declaring fire season began Monday, July 11.

An early-summer deluge pushed back the start to fire season compared to previous years, bringing uncharacteristically heavy rain to the state in May and June, according to an Oregon Department of Forestry news release.

The department prohibits burning debris, exploding targets, fireworks and tracer ammunition on some 16 million acres of federal, private and state land managed or covered by forestry department rulemaking and firefighters, including much of rural forested western Benton and eastern Linn counties.

“It’s getting hotter, it’s getting drier and fire is more likely,” Oregon Department of Forestry spokesperson Jessica Prakke said.

Each year, the department clamps down on how people can use open flames or other potential ignition sources for forest fires. The department increases restrictions and expands fire bans with risk peaking between August and September, when dry lightning storms historically have ignited brush and trees dried by hot summer months.

“We can implement restrictions regarding campfires — anything that reduces human-caused fires,” Prakke said.

The department also requires commercial and industrial users, such as loggers, to assign workers to watch for and extinguish fires ignited by their work after putting much of the state under a scaling set of closures, called Industrial Fire Precaution Levels.

As the threat of fire rises along the scale from Level I to Level IV, ODF may limit hours of operation or ban power saws.

U.S. Forest Service managers follow state industrial levels, also announcing IFPL I on the Willamette and Siuslaw national forests that encroach on the mid-Willamette Valley.

Urban Benton and Linn counties are covered by municipal fire departments and both counties permit a burning season, March 1 to June 15 and Oct. 1 to Dec. 15, during state-authorized burn days rather than issue burn bans.

No restrictions were in place on U.S. Bureau of Land Management lands according to a district website, but BLM lands are protected by ODF in Oregon.

Department of Forestry’s South Cascade district that includes much of eastern and southern Linn County declared fire season July 6. The district spent five days in 2021 with total bans on fire-causing activity at Industrial Fire Precaution Level IV and 47 days at Level III over a total fire season of 111 days.

The western slopes of the cascades were at average risk for forest fire in July, according to a National Interagency Fire Center forecast, lower than in recent years after the June rains.

Southwest Oregon and the Cascade foothills are likely to see above-normal risk of wildfire by August as temperatures increase and forests dry out, according to the Fire Center forecast.

About 100 fires, fewer than one-third the average number of fires, had been reported across Oregon and Washington by early July, according to the Fire Center.

About 30.1 acres were on fire in four burns around Oregon on July 12, according to a state website. The Willowcreek Fire, the largest fire in the state this season, burned more than 42,000 acres of mostly grass near the state’s border with Idaho by July 1.

