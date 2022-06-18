Interfaith Voices: When there was no more to do, I gave in

During the past several months, I’ve felt lost, gaslighted and overwhelmed by a toxic work environment and fear-based leadership.

I didn’t give up, but when there was no more to do, I gave in. I embraced the principles of wu wei, went with the flow, controlled what I could and surrendered to that which I could not. I prioritized my health and well-being, and submitted my resignation letter a few weeks ago without a job offer in hand.

Practice doesn’t make perfect, it makes us prepared. My Quaker faith and practice prepared me with the inner strength, perspective and coping skills to overcome this adversity. Quakers worship in silence. We ask ourselves questions and listen for the still, small voice of God to discern Truth.

Why is this happening to me?

I don’t blame God for the pain and difficulty I’ve experienced. I don’t believe that if I pray hard or long enough, God will create a more healthful work environment or work behind the scenes to create a job offer for me. I don’t believe in a deity who tests us. I believe things happen, and through prayer and discernment, we discover meaning and the inner strength to make that moment transformational.

What can I learn from this?

Parker Palmer, a Quaker, writes, “Hold the tension between the reality of the moment and the possibility that something better might emerge.”

Similarly, Swami Vivekanananda, a yogi, writes, “He who in good action sees that there is something evil in it and in the midst of evil sees that there is something good in it somewhere, has known the secret of work.”

Pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional. While a deficit, victim-centered mindset perpetuates anxiety, stress and resentment, a spiritual mindset facilitates growth. I chose betterment over bitterness. Even in loss there are gains. I have so much to be grateful for. The glass isn’t just half-full. Rub a wet finger along the rim of an empty glass, and it suddenly becomes a musical instrument.

It’s a matter of perspective. A reminder of what matters.

I couldn’t control what was happening to me, but I learned to better control the sadness, anger and resentment I felt. I allowed myself to feel these emotions, acknowledged them and let them eventually pass through me in much the same manner I let my thoughts pass during meditation, to feel the anger without becoming the anger.

I learned to respond in ways that honor my soul. I had initially resisted, pushed back and defended myself against what I thought was biased, unjust and unfair. I came to respond with compassion and grace. I’ve learned to love more deeply. I’ve embraced the love that mentors and colleagues shared.

Love is like a light that illuminates our path through the dark. Embracing love transcends those lesser, darker emotions. I forgive those at the center of my pain, but I’m still learning to do as Jesus would do, and “Love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you.”

I’m not there yet.

Perhaps someday I’ll be grateful for this adversity and the opportunity to rise above it, and come out stronger on the other side because of it.

Quitting a job without a job lined up, the uncertainty of tomorrow and a family to support is scary. I’ve refused to succumb to this fear, however, just as I refused to succumb to someone else’s definition of what and who I am. I’ve maintained faith in both God and in myself that everything will be OK. I remain faithful and at peace with a fervent belief that everything will work itself out.

Jonathan Stoll is the co-host of the Soul Force Ones podcast, co-founder of Soul Force Education and a member of the Corvallis Friends Meeting.

