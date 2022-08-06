Interfaith Voices: We gather together

I was raised in the Methodist Church, where a favorite hymn was “We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing.”

Those words came to mind, along with Matthew 18:20 (“For where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am with them”) on a recent Sunday afternoon at a gathering co-hosted by my local Bahá’í community and the Corvallis Interfaith Network. Some 30 of us were present, gathered together to pray and consult. The Bahá’í writings state, “Ye are all the fruits of one tree, the leaves of one branch.”

When the Bahá’ís of the world were called upon last fall to hold conferences designed to explore the inherent oneness of humanity and to heed a universal call to work for the betterment of the world, they responded. Bahá’í communities everywhere, from small villages to large cities, enthusiastically began to organize, to create a program, to bring in music and art, and to invite local dignitaries, faith leaders, friends and families.

These conferences have been unprecedented in that they are open to those of all faiths, or no faith, and were pulled together so quickly. More than 400 have been held in the U.S. alone since January, engaging 37,000 participants from all walks of life — about 8,000 of them friends of Bahá’ís.

How is it that Bahá’ís in Corvallis, Albany, Philomath, New York City and San Diego read a request, and then — heedless of the fewness of their numbers — step up, make a plan and implement it? The answer has everything to do with how Bahá’ís are organized administratively, and that we believe this organization is divinely guided.

First, Bahá’ís have no clergy. There are three tiers of democratically elected leadership — local, national and international — with nine elected leaders at each level. Bahá’ís are responsible for selecting those best qualified to serve — including demonstrated qualities of humility, honesty and selfless service. Elections are by simple plurality vote, with no nominations, campaigning or electioneering. Bahá’ís pray for guidance and vote their consciences.

Wherever at least nine believers reside — whether village, parish, township, county — they gather annually to elect this local council, called a Local Spiritual Assembly. Each year, all Bahá’ís in an area gather in conventions, each comprising several communities, to elect their delegates to the national convention. Then, later, those delegates in each country meet to elect their National Spiritual Assembly. Bahá’ís consider their elections a sacred responsibility.

Once every five years, members of the 180 or so National Spiritual Assemblies gather to elect the nine members of the Universal House of Justice, who then assemble to execute their responsibilities from the faith’s headquarters in Haifa, Israel, where it has existed since 1908.

The Universal House of Justice periodically issues guidance as letters to Bahá’ís, often through the National Spiritual Assemblies. Much of that guidance deals with issues such as collaborating with national governments and the United Nations in aiding the persecuted Bahá’í minority in Iran.

Let’s return to that recent Sunday. First, the Bahá’ís and the Corvallis Interfaith Network worked together to create a program, select a venue and dates. Then they invited as many people as possible. The resulting group gathered together, and — after a prayer for unity, asking for God’s blessings —explored ways to work together to improve our communities.

Given the current deep political divisions, it often seems that only religious communities are able to focus on shared community well-being.

In closing, let me invite all the readers of this column and your friends to a second such conference, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. For details, please email CorvallisSecretariat@comcast.net. All are welcome.