Interfaith Voices: We all breathe the same air

The practice of Buddhism is about living in a certain way no matter what conditions we face.

Favorable circumstances and difficult circumstances are all approached in our tradition as good opportunities to live into and respond to in the best way, with kindness and understanding. The ways that determine how we show up in the world come from how we use our mind, our speech and our actions. This is how we identify with the spirit in Buddhist practice.

Our first spiritual responsibility is to tune in closely to our thoughts, speech and actions. We ask, “Right now, am I open, thinking clearly? Am I noticing what’s actually going on, or am I following habits of thought that reinforce my fear and reactivity?”

This kind of awareness is an essential first step for following the Buddha Way.

Bringing my actions into alignment with a large and embracing view is my responsibility, based on recognizing the interdependence of my life with all of life. How I respond to someone else’s anger and disrespect is also up to me.

But first I have to be grounded in awareness. And to remember that all I have to work with is my own speech and physical bearing. One way will deepen discord, and another may soften it.

Buddha taught that thoughts are seeds. They seed emotions, they seed action. When they take root and grow in time, they produce even more seeds. So the more I can be aware of thought seeds that I am nourishing, the more chance I have to act in a way that leads to happiness for myself and those around me.

Without knowing what thoughts my mind is chewing on, I can’t choose my responses. Buddhist practice teaches us the ways that lead to constructive outcomes and deeper learning.

There’s a practice phrase, a short koan, that helps us with this: “Be an ancient tree in a high wind.” Embodying this description seeds steadiness and rootedness that we can count on in the high winds of change and uncertainty.

It takes deliberate respect and integrity to be an old tree with deep roots and a spiritual trunk that has slowly formed through all kinds of weather. Think of the old growth in our woods. They hold steady no matter what.

We are now face to face with a profound spiritual crisis — social, economic, legal and environmental. The social contract is dissolving and what are we left with? If we have no way to handle our own fears and reactivity, it’s hard to imagine the current situation pivoting if we don’t take a breather to reflect and open our field of reference a bit to tap our collective wisdom.

Our Zen Buddhist practice is always a practice of stopping and reflecting. Pausing to look closely and directly at what our minds are telling us, what our speech is expressing, and what our bodies are enacting. Is this what we want?

The human world is too small and too complex to be adequately addressed through shouting and gunfire. As one senator asked a while back, “Where are all the adults?”

How do we pause and take a more nuanced approach to all this? Using the support of our spiritual traditions to look beyond what divides us to what unites us. It’s hard when we are so overwhelmed.

Now is our time. We can pause only right now, take a breath. Even if you hold completely different opinions from those I do, when we take a breath, we all breathe the precious planetary air together.

Abby Terris is senior teacher of the Sangha Jewel Zen Center in Corvallis. She has been practicing Zen Buddhism for 45 years and teaching it for nearly 20. She also co-leads Buddhist retreats at Great Vow Zen Monastery in Clatskanie and at ZenWest-Empty Field Zendo in Eugene. She is a psychotherapist in private practice in Corvallis, and is mother of two grown daughters.

