Interfaith Voices: The Catholic perspective on overturning Roe v. Wade

In light of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I feel called to share the Catholic perspective on this issue and why abortion is incompatible with the Catholic worldview.

The foundation of our faith is that God is love (1 John 4:16). According to Pope Francis, “God’s “dream” for human beings is that they would know they are loved by him, that they would love him in return and that they would love one another. … In fact, we were created to love and be loved.”

We believe that love is not primarily an emotion. Rather, it is a decision to desire and work for the good of another person. In true love, making sacrifices will be inevitable. Mother Teresa said, “Love means to be willing to give until it hurts.” We look to Jesus on the cross as the ultimate example of a sacrifice made in love.

We believe that God created sex, and that it is a good and beautiful gift. The first purpose of this gift is to give married couples a powerful and exclusive bond of love. God intended the strong connection between people that happens during sex to take place within the safety and permanence of marriage.

The second purpose of the gift of sex is that in our fertility, God gives us the opportunity to participate in his life-giving love. From the field of embryology, we know that the moment a human sperm cell meets a human ovum and their union results in a zygote, a new, genetically distinct human organism is formed. As Catholics we believe that at the moment of conception, God infuses the new being with a soul.

The Catholic Church teaches: “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person — among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

We believe that each human life is good and each is a blessing. God desires and delights in each of us, and no one person is more valuable or important than any other. In fact, our faith teaches us that we are to have special care for the small, weak and vulnerable among us.

We believe that abortion is not a real solution to the trauma and challenges that many women experience with an unplanned pregnancy. It may take away some of the immediate hardships, but abortion doesn’t provide the healing and support that women deserve and need.

On the contrary, many women have been traumatized by abortion, and many mothers and fathers who choose abortion, or who are forced into it, end up regretting it and grieving the loss of that child for the rest of their lives.

As Catholics, we believe that God is merciful and is ready to forgive anything, if only we will ask him. We believe that God can and wants to heal all of our wounds. We believe that the farther away someone is from God, the more eagerly God watches the horizon for any sign of his precious prodigal child’s return.

Mother Teresa said, “Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love. … If we remember that God loves us, and that we can love others as He loves us, then America can become a sign of peace for the world.”

If you or someone you love has been affected by abortion, healing and forgiveness are possible. Rachel’s Vineyard offers healing retreats for anyone who has been involved in abortion in any way and is searching for peace and inner healing.