Interfaith Voices: Sufism and the Abrahamic Religions

The three Abrahamic religions — Judaism, Christianity, Islam — I have some experience with each of them.

They offer a spiritual message that helps me better understand myself and others, and complements my Unitarian experience.

During my childhood years, we decorated Christmas trees, exchanged gifts, dyed Easter eggs and occasionally lit a menorah. Many of my schoolmates were Jewish.

Of Islam, I have only a faint memory of people kneeling and bowing during a visit to a mosque. The mystical experience of Islam entered my life many years later. Perhaps Rumi was the beginning: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.”

I joined a Sufi Order in the West meditation group to learn more about Sufi mystical poets and whirling dervishes. (Western Sufi Orders don’t incorporate orthodox Islamic laws and practices, and are not considered genuine Sufism by many Muslims.)

Every week we opened with this Invocation by Hazrat Inayat Khan, founder of the Sufi Order in the West: “Toward the One, the Perfection of Love, Harmony and Beauty, the Only Being, United with all the Illuminated Souls Who form the Embodiment of the Messenger, the Spirit of Guidance.” I attended local weekend retreats; some were silent. Friday evening to Sunday noon — a long time not to talk, but it worked!

Thanks to sensitive and loving Sufi guides, I turned within and became better acquainted with the person I found there, and the path of spiritual mysticism. I started journaling my thoughts and jotting down the wisdom I heard from Sufi leaders.

I was initiated into the Sufi Order at a weeklong group retreat. I walked silently into the woods where Pir Vilayat Inayat Khan (son of Hazrat Inayat Khan and Head of the Order at that time) was waiting. He asked me to make a commitment to honor the underlying message of all the prophets. Yes, I will.

A few years later at another group retreat, I learned how to conduct a Sufi Order Universal Worship Service: From a candle representing the Light of Divine Truth (the Light of God), candles are lit for Hinduism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism, Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

My understanding and appreciation of and respect for different religions deepened after a three-week pilgrimage to India with 25 other Sufi devotees. The pilgrimage was particularly meaningful since most of us had attended Sufi retreats conducted by Atum O’Kane, our much-beloved pilgrimage leader.

I have enjoyed the Sufi Dances of Universal Peace (which occasionally include whirling like the dervishes) and briefly considered becoming a Dances of Universal Peace Leader. Like the poetry of Rumi and Hafez, the Sufi prayers we recited weekly speak of bringing us together — instead of driving us apart. Turning within, turning without. Sufis connect the inner self and the outer world by turning within (guided meditations) and turning without (Universal Worship Services).

After traveling down the Sufi path, I can see more clearly the spectrum of religious believers — mystics on one end and extreme believers on the other end. Compared to other religions, Islam seems to have a very broad spectrum of beliefs. It’s a long way from Rumi to Al Qaeda …

The Sufi path led me into the mystical side of the spiritual experience.

In summary, two quotes: Hazrat Inayat Khan — “Beyond the narrow barriers of race and creed we can all unite, because we all belong to one God.” And the poet Hafez — “I am in love with every church and mosque and temple and any kind of shrine, because I know it is there that people say the different names of the One God.”

Amen.