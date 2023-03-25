We need more soul force in the workforce, more spiritual leadership in business, and fewer people selling their souls to earn a buck.

It’s part of the reason I starting teaching freshmen business students. I may be entirely too optimistic, but I hope to encourage soulful, ethical leadership among these future business leaders. Easier said than done.

Research by a Rutgers University professor revealed that business students cheat at a higher rate than do students in other majors. The temptation may be higher for them to get ahead, get higher grades and succeed in a cutthroat, competitive business world that celebrates winning at any cost.

The cost of higher education has also increased significantly, and students are exceedingly concerned with returns on their investment, upward social mobility, financial security and higher lifetime earnings.

They want and are concerned with money. Most of us are. And even though cheating is wrong, humans can justify damn near everything, from cheating to selling snake oil to genocide.

If it’s only about the bottom lines, why care about the adverse impact of drilling on coast lines? If it’s just about the pursuit of profits, there’s no focus on pursuing the ways of prophets, too willing to compromise their values in an effort to generate the highest company valuation.

Leading spiritually isn’t the same as priests, imams, rabbis and shamans doing the work of spiritual guidance and direction. To be a spiritual leader is a matter of putting people over profits, empathy and compassion, and regarding employees as humans, not human resources.

Spiritual leadership is centered by trust and integrity, love and grace, and vision and vulnerability.

What one believes matters significantly less than what one does. Leading spiritually doesn’t have to do with a religious identity. Atheists don’t have to believe in Jesus to do as Jesus would do. Jesus was a carpenter, after all. And Mohammed gained a reputation as an honest and trustworthy merchant involved in trade and commerce in Mecca.

Machines should burn out, not humans with hearts and emotions. Business doesn’t have to be only about money. It should be about love, too.

Brand loyalty is a result of love. Customers want to feel valued, treated as more than a commodity or means to a transaction.

We can learn from examples of prominent Quaker business people who recognized the value of workers beyond financial terms and led spiritually and with concern for the human condition before corporate social responsibility became a touted public relations strategy.

Committed to integrity and honesty in all aspects of life, including business dealings, and convinced that there is that of God within all, Quakers have approached their work in an honest manner, with concern for the well-being of employees and the welfare of their community.

Quakers avoided haggling over prices with buyers by setting fixed prices for products and services at a reasonable cost without seeking excessive profits. This led Quakers to have a reputation for fair and ethical pricing practices.

Business is based on relationships, and relationships are built on trust.

John Cadbury, a Quaker and English proprietor, provided pensions and sick leave for employees at his chocolate company who were unable to work, before pensions and sick leave were even a thing. Quaker employers introduced profit-sharing plans, work councils, free dental care and half-day and bank holidays too.

What might spiritual leadership look like today? It probably looks less like labor union busting and more like collective decision-making, employee empowerment, employer-provided medical care, and paid sick and family leave.

A company that sells consumer goods shouldn’t do bad. Even if it’s not good for the bottom line, what’s good for people can be good for business too. It doesn’t have to be overly complicated. What’s good is good. Leading spiritually is doing God’s work, doing good work.