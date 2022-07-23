Interfaith Voices: Shamans honor the sacred time of Father and Mother

What day is it?

What day is it on Earth over the vast sweep of Time? What day is it out there in the universe?

As a lad, I used to amuse myself by asking friends after a deep movie or heavy exam, “What day is it?” Have you ever awoken after a dream and wondered what day it was?

Have you considered what power time plays in our reality? Here is a perennial question: Do you have enough, or is it too little or too much, time?

Time tells us when to be born and when to die. Time and timing play the leading role in who we meet, what we can do, how our aspirations transpire. Yet do we give reverence to time itself?

Shamans do not have nor need documents or doctrines, yet some shamans have a calendar. With a shamanic calendar, what is tracked is not workdays and paydays; rather they track the energies that vary in a regular pattern day by day over the course of time.

With an energetically accurate calendar, shamans can act with the greatest effectiveness available. One might say that shamanism is all about being (or becoming) in balance and harmony with nature as the creator. Time as Father creates the impetus, Mother as creator brings into manifestation the timing impulse from the Father. This is how shamans see the cooperative aspects of God as both Father and Mother.

Shamanism is full on 100% spirituality day and night, acting by day, dreaming by night, always in the Light of Spirit. From the eagle’s perch of the shaman’s viewpoint, the condition of life on Earth can be seen and assessed. And there is a universal view; the sacred Feminine divinity has been neglected and besmirched.

How often have we heard commentators blaming Mother Nature and her wrath for disasters? How greatly are women disempowered in societies worldwide today? How little voice is there to the Divine Feminine in the religions of our world? Shamanic cultures have kept alive their connection to the Mother Goddess. The world today desperately needs to reconnect to the sacred Feminine. A sacred calendar can do exactly that.

Calendar change has been a part of many social revolutions; the French revolution and Russian revolution resulted in calendar changes. When Augustus Caesar defeated Marc Antony and Cleopatra once and for all, his victory celebration in Alexandria on Aug. 30, 30 BCE, a Sunday, set forth the weekly pattern of days we employ still today, more than two millennia later.

The holidays we experience today have been over-commercialized and exploited to the point where many of us feel exhausted and depressed afterward. Shamans believe that every day is sacred and should be honored as created by Father Time and Mother Mystery.

The Mayan sacred calendar recognizes 20 different energies that cycle with 13 different frequencies, presenting 260 different combinations equal to the 260 days of human gestation. Each day imbues the unborn with the qualities they will need during their lifetime. Shamans see how all life is made from living awareness and never has been dead.

Light does not know darkness, and similarly life does not know death. We are continuous beings living in the precious here and now. What a wonder! What a mystery! How do we not know such important and powerful truths?

Time is sacred. Time is utterly personal. My timing and yours are different, we see different things, do different things and feel differently, yet we are all immersed in the vast flow of now, sharing the here, each in our own space and place.