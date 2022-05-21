Interfaith Voices: On fruit trees and kindness

In the 1930s there were no freeways from old Los Angeles to the San Gabriel Valley — just rough roads waiting to prey upon cars that were already unstable.

And there were trees. Groves and groves and groves of trees. Many of them fruit trees. Lemons, oranges, tangerines. Apricots, peaches and nectarines. Apples, avocados, pears and walnuts; loquats, persimmons, pomegranates and plums of great variety.

Trees planted by people who needed them — who cared for them with a kind of compassionate reverence, for this is how they would survive. Growing fruit and vegetables was life to these people, just as stocks and bonds were to the “robber barons” of Wall Street, as they were referred to back then.

Into this life came my immigrant grandparents. He began doing gardening and other manual labor. She gardened at their home, became a seamstress, and would take a bus into old L.A. to work in a sweatshop. They were young and poor, with children.

And then, somehow, someway, this young woman, who had known how to speak only Russian when she arrived here, began to write poetry, in English. And then, somehow, someway, she came across the Japanese poetry form of haiku, and this Russian woman began writing haiku, in English. When I think of this, I know that I exist from miracles. And that you do, too.

And then this Russian seamstress, gardener, sweatshop worker began reading literature by African Americans. She was drawn to the struggles, anguish and inequities they lived with, and the compassion they showed one another.

She was especially drawn to the writing of one man, Langston Hughes. A leader in the Harlem Renaissance. And then somehow, someway, without the help a phone, a library or any information system, she found an address where he might receive mail, and sent him a note of admiration, along with two of her poems.

Langston Hughes was a poet, a playwright, an activist and a role model to all who struggled against the madness of injustice. My grandmother was an immigrant with the patience of a gardener-seamstress. She sent him a note of admiration and two of her Russian-to-English-to-haiku poems.

My mother remembered that one day in her early teens there was a knock on the door of the house — a house so far out of town that there was no town. She opened the door and there stood an elegantly dressed Black man, who said, “Is Hava Krascoff at home?”

My mother invited him in. My grandparents and aunt came to see who this was. Langston Hughes waved back to the friends who had driven him, as they backed out of the long driveway lined with the red fruit of pomegranate trees.

Someone made tea and the two poets sat down to talk — about literature, the motivations of writers, why the world so needs literature, and the effects of poverty and injustice on all peoples, even the robber barons.

When his friends returned and their car drove up the long driveway, it was time for this great man to go. As he left, he handed my grandmother a copy of his poem “Freedom’s Plow.” It is inscribed “To Hava Krascoff — with my gratitude for your kind letter and lovely poems. Sincerely, Langston Hughes.”

Did he know he was creating a story, a very intimate bit of literature, that would change a family for generations? Or did he just know that kindness, like fruit trees, grows when responded to with reverent compassion?

Mark Weiss is a Unitarian-Universalist and, for 39 years, a counselor in our community. He now teaches part time for Linn-Benton Community College.

