Interfaith Voices: A Jewish Perspective on Abortion

On June 25, the Supreme Court revoked Roe v. Wade, ruling that the Constitution does not give women the right to an abortion, and that states can enact their own laws.

Many states are already moving toward making abortion illegal under any circumstances, including in cases of rape or danger to the mother’s life.

While this approach finds support among fundamentalist Christians, Americans belonging to more liberal denominations of Christianity feel this is an erosion of our civil liberties. What I have not heard in public discourse is that for those Americans who follow a different religion (or none at all), this new ruling also flies in the face of the Constitutional right to religious freedom.

As a Jew, I can unequivocally state that the Supreme Court’s ruling infringes on my religious rights as an American, and I am clearly not alone: According to a 2015 Pew Research Forum survey, 83% of American Jews said abortion “should be legal in all/most cases.”

The best way to understand this survey result is by looking closely at the distinctive perspective on abortion offered by the Jewish tradition.

The Talmud, the foundational compendium of Jewish law, regards a fetus as part of its mother, since it is completely dependent on her for its life. The sages of the Talmud asserted that a fetus attains the status of personhood only at birth.

In the Bible, when someone lost something of material value, the person who caused the damage had to pay a compensatory amount; if there was loss of life, the death penalty was invoked.

The key source from which the rabbis of the Talmud derived their view of a fetus is Exodus 21:22 and 23, in which two men who are fighting inadvertently injure a pregnant woman and cause her to miscarry. Since the harm to the woman was the loss of the fetus, it was treated as a case of property damage, with monetary reparations required. It was not seen as murder.

The Talmud also holds that in situations where the life of the mother is endangered by the pregnancy, the mother’s life must be favored over that of the fetus. Modern Jews adhere to this justification for abortion in these situations.

Beyond this, Judaism’s position on abortion is nuanced, and beliefs and practices differ widely, particularly among the various Jewish denominations.

There are Orthodox rabbinic sources that support abortion in certain cases, such as when a mother’s life is not at risk but her health is in danger, or when a fetus is known to suffer from serious abnormalities. However, these rulings are not universally accepted and many Orthodox rabbis insist that cases be judged individually.

Once the mother’s physical well-being is centered, as it is in Jewish tradition, the more liberal branches of Judaism have made the not-so-big leap to expanding the concern to the mother’s psychological well-being as well. In other words, if carrying a pregnancy to term would negatively impact the woman’s mental health, our tradition can be seen as the basis for supporting the termination of the pregnancy.

Given the diversity of opinions held by Americans whose faith underpins their life choices, it is essential that we preserve every citizen’s right to pursue their chosen religion and the freedom to follow its guiding principles when making very personal choices.

If we aspire to America being the land of the free, then we must be brave and loudly protest when the institutions that are supposed to protect us instead endanger our Constitutionally-guaranteed freedoms.