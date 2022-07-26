‘Sangha is community:’ Corvallis Zen center to host open house

The term “sangha” is a Sanskrit word that translates, quite literally, to “a place of community.” Most commonly used to describe a group of Buddhist practitioners, it is representative of the long-lasting connections that thrive among this populace.

It is also the guiding principle and way of life for a local Zen center.

The Sangha Jewel Zen Center has stood in Corvallis since 1992. Home to more than 65 Zen practitioners devoted to studying the Buddha’s ancient teaching, the center provides a sanctuary in which members can clear their minds, seek spiritual awareness and encourage a culture of kindness.

Now, the center will open its doors and invite the community in to learn more about its purpose.

On Saturday, July 30, Sangha Jewel will host an open house and book sale for the mid-Willamette Valley. The main intention of the event is to give a glimpse into the center’s values and mission, founder Abby Terris said.

“The most important part of this is the open house, so that community members and people who practice together can be together socially,” Terris said.

Terris has acted as mushin, or teacher, for Sangha Jewel since the center first opened. Formerly known as Corvallis Zen Circle, it settled into its current location in 2020 and was renamed to Sangha Jewel Zen Center just before COVID-19 hit.

“We have had a lot of people turning up since we have been open for in-person practice,” Terris said. “We’re holding an open house so members of the community can come and see what we’re all about.”

Currently, Sangha Jewel offers weekly sessions, retreats, meditations and workshops on topics like dreams and Zen. All of these services represent different ways to explore Buddhist practice, Terris said.

“The whole center is volunteer-based,” she said. “The whole community keeps it going and makes sure that we have people there who can lead the chanting and instruct new people. We are a membership organization but you don’t have to be a member to attend any of our practice times.”

The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2935 NW Circle Blvd. Visitors can enjoy a refreshing glass of lemonade in the back garden, tour the Zen Center and browse used book donations from all spiritual traditions in the sale.

Members of the Sangha will be readily available to give tours and answer questions. Visitors are encouraged to bring their friends and family members.

“What we envision is that this center will continue to be used for a long time,” Terris said. “It’s rare that you can come together and practice silence and inquiry and community without having to subscribe to any particular set of beliefs, but just to kind of look into what your mind is doing.”

To learn more about Sangha Jewel Zen Center, volunteer for the open house or donate books, visit https://corvalliszencircle.com.