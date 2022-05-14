Interfaith Voices: Contentment with a life well lived

A group of seminary students were taking a break from their soccer game when one posed a question to the group: “What would you do if you knew you were going to die tonight?”

One student replied, “I’d fall on my knees and pray fervently until then!” One stated that he would write letters to all his family and friends to tell them he loves them. “I’d give away all my possessions to the poor,” cried another. “I’d visit the holy shrines,” said yet another.

The remaining students voiced similarly noble-minded intentions until they came to the final student. After hearing his companions’ answers, the final student replied, “Well, we set out today to play a game of soccer, so that’s what I’d do. I’d finish our game. Now let’s get on with it!”

As I recall this story that I heard over two decades ago from a Jesuit priest, and upon which I still often reflect, I continue to be inspired and encouraged by the wisdom of the final student. Perhaps the student just really liked soccer and was annoyed by the excessive chatter delaying the game, but I view the reply as an expression of contentment with a life well lived.

If we’re living our lives as we should, then knowing we’re going to die soon shouldn’t dramatically change our actions. If the student already had said prayers that day, recently told family and friends that he loved them, and had been sacrificially giving to the poor for some time, then maybe playing a game of soccer with friends was the best way to spend his remaining hours on earth!

I sometimes pose a similar question to myself: What would I do if I knew I was going to die tonight, or next week, or next year, and so on? I have to confess that, upon reflection, I don’t have the same level of contentment as the final student. I would certainly deviate from my planned daily schedule if I were going to die tonight (someone else is going to have to fold the laundry).

As I push my death date further out into the future, the changes become less dramatic, but I can almost always identify ways to adjust my thoughts and actions in light of the reminder that I won’t live forever.

Since none of us knows our own end dates, the process of self-reflection on our actions and future should be done frequently. The Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith, Baha’u’llah, said, “Bring thyself to account each day ere thou art summoned to a reckoning; for death, unheralded, shall come upon thee and thou shalt be called to give account for thy deeds.”

Thus we are called to reflect daily, holding ourselves accountable for our deeds and trying to do better each day. Baha’u’llah sets this goal of daily improvement for us: “Let each morn be better than its eve and each morrow richer than its yesterday.”

Many well-wishers of humanity often feel overwhelmed by the numerous daunting challenges facing us as we strive to make the world a better place. Let us find encouragement in knowing that our daily actions, however small they may seem, can have a significant, positive impact on the well-being of the world. “The betterment of the world can be accomplished through pure and goodly deeds, and through commendable and seemly conduct” (Baha’u’llah).

Through daily reflection and improvement, perhaps someday we too can face the ends of our lives with the same level of contentment as the final student, and finish our game of soccer!

Joe Fradella is a senior instructor in civil and construction engineering at Oregon State University, and lives in Albany with his two children. He is an active member of the local Baha’i community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0