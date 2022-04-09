Interfaith Voices: Abrahamic religions cultivate mental well-being

Abrahamic (Judaism, Christianity and Islam) intellectual heritage has recognized mental health and played an active role in cultivating mental well-being.

Faith-based historical philosophy and practice on mental health are rich and well documented. This writer explores the intellectual practice of the past with the mental health challenges of the present and future.

“Indeed, the eyes shed tears and the heart feels sorrow, which is human nature. Yet we do not say except that which is honorable and noble to our Lord” (Muhammad, PBUH).

The tradition of recognizing and prioritizing mental well-being continued in the works of scholars who drew from prophetic narratives, science and philosophy.

For example, irrespective of their faith, medieval scholars gathered in Baghdad collaborated to preserve and produce knowledge related to the human psyche. In addition, Al-Kindī (d. 873) was commissioned by the ʿAbbāsid caliphs to oversee the translation of Greek works into Arabic in Baghdad’s House of Wisdom. Al-Kindi constructed theories on repealing sorrows by attempting to reconcile Greek and Abrahamic philosophy.

Beyond works of individual scholars, the legacy of faith prioritizing mental well-being and putting it into practice can also be seen in their hospital systems. One of the trademarks of these hospitals was the dedication of a psychiatric ward within the hospital, which emerged in the Southeastern European/Upper North African regions approximately 500 years before other places in the world (Michael W. Dols, Majnūn: “The Madman in the Medieval Islamic World,” Oxford: Clarendon Press, 1992).

The earliest evidence for institutional psychiatric care is a report that documents the care for psychiatric patients in the al-Fustat Hospital founded in Cairo in 872 or 873 (Dols, Oxford Clarendon Press, 1992).

The architects of these healing institutions took air quality and vicinity to natural water springs into consideration when selecting a location. They designed water drainage systems to maintain health, and they monitored the air properties. For example, in the Mansuri Hospital in Cairo, giant fans called pankas were used to circulate air. The floors were covered with branches of pomegranate and makeshift air fresheners.

Understanding humans are intricate and sensitive beings, physicians employed several approaches for well-being. Notwithstanding medicine, physicians used alternative holistic treatments. These treatments included auditory therapy (by employing scriptural recitation, harmonious tones and nature sounds such as moving water or birds singing), regular bathing, dietary restrictions, immersion in nature and more.

The objective of this article was to provide a brief historical observation on mental health and the community’s dedication to heath care. Mental health is a major problem today. The dilemma requires a communal response. No single public entity alone has the answer. Collaboration and mutual understanding will be the most influential factor in making a difference.

To end this article, the following is a brief statistical synopsis on mental health documented by the National Center for Health Statistics. It articulates only one subsection of the population:

According to the new data, in 2021, more than a third (37%) of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 44% reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year. The new analyses also describe some of the severe challenges youth encountered during the pandemic:

More than half (55%) reported they experienced emotional abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, including swearing at, insulting or putting down the student. Also, 11% experienced physical abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, including hitting, beating, kicking or physically hurting the student. More than a quarter (29%) reported a parent or other adult in their home lost a job.

Yosof Wanly holds a doctorate and a master's degree in Islamic studies from the Graduate Theological Foundation. In addition, he holds a master's in sciences of narration from al-Madina International University and a bachelor's in public health from Oregon State University.

