The Rev. John Tucker, a Corvallis resident, has written a new book that aims to challenge presumptions about “belief” theology.
“Zero Theology: Escaping Belief through Catch-22s,” distributed by Wipf and Stock Publishers, is available on Amazon. Tucker, who has served several churches in Oregon, Idaho and Alabama, now is a district superintendent for the Oregon-Idaho United Methodist Conference.
In “Zero Theology,” Tucker argues that not only can one be a Christian without holding any traditional beliefs, but that one can be a Christian only by getting out of religious belief altogether. Using the philosophy of Ludwig Wittgenstein, Tucker offers a way of escaping the belief/disbelief trap that explains why believers and unbelievers cannot understand each other, and why neither understands the alternative religious path that the author promotes.
Tucker addresses many of today’s most pressing religious questions and introduces his own: Why do evangelicals believe that homosexual fidelity is more harmful to marriage than heterosexual infidelity? Why are believers so bothered by science and so impressed by miracles? What if sin and grace are synonyms?