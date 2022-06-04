Interfaith Voices: Grace for every last one of us

One of the things I love about writing for this column is the invitation for us to explore a diversity of faiths and voices.

It feels like a moment where we can drink a nice cup of tea while sitting around a fire talking to each other about our thoughts and feelings about many different spiritual truths.

Last week I had the honor of preaching at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis. One of the things I talked about was how parts of the Bible have been used against people like me. Against my Southern Paiute, Celtic pagan ancestors.

Often the Bible has been used as a tool of damnation against those who are not white. Are not Christian. Are not male.

I wonder to myself if this must be why people struggle so much with Christianity. It is built on the premise of conquering those who do not. Do not fit. Do not believe. Are not. Are not appropriate. Are not relevant.

The words of the Bible have historically been used to build dominion over the “other.” And I think that is what shuts down conversations for those of us who have a deep love for Jesus and who also have other non-Christian spiritual identities.

There is such grace in Jesus. But first we must believe. How do we turn into believers? We have faith. We have experiences where the only explanation is God, Creator, Spirit. Something much greater than we are. We confront unspeakable tragedy with prayer and ritual to soothe ourselves and soothe others as well.

Thoughts and prayers are definitely not enough, and yet, for the last several years, prayer is what I keep coming back to. I daily pray for our community, while also taking action to be a beacon of light to others.

I go to church to commune with God and to connect with others in prayer. I follow the cycles of the moon and the planets and connect with my sisters in the ritual of relationship and magic.

In a world where so many of us don’t feel safe, it is the divine that I find myself returning to. Helping people feel safe who have been harmed by Christianity is the work I do on a daily basis. Inspiring others to be fully themselves, not in spite of who they are, but because of who they are, is what keeps me going through all this grief and chaos.

When we open ourselves up to listening to the depth of people’s stories, we discover the many different facets of their lives. We discover that we are not all just one thing. We are a kaleidoscope of colors that sometimes gives us the opportunity to cross the divides between religion and identity.

Today I invite you to answer the questions that I posed to our congregation last Sunday. What are we missing when we discount other truths? How often are we dismissive of others because they are “other?” Because they are disruptive? Because they are different?

If God is love, and we are made in God’s image, then aren’t we all love? And if that is the case, then we are intricately woven together as a part of nature. We are not separate and apart from Mother Earth; we are of her, woven together in our differences and shared humanity.

For the rest of the year, I challenge all of us to think about love, and how in love we are filled with life. See this as your invitation to move into intentional transformation so that we do not become consumed with the atrocities of the past and present. Rather let’s change, proclaim, connect, collect and remember grace for every last one of us.

As a life coach, lay preacher, author and keynote speaker, Melissa Bird is a presenter who has appeared before audiences at universities, conferences and religious institutions around the world. She lives in Corvallis with her family. You can connect with Bird at www.naturalbornrebel.com and on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, @birdgirl1001.

