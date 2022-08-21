Your Ecological House: What’s next for the climate fight? Trees!

“It’s taken a very long time for people to focus on something besides reducing emissions …” — William Moomaw, forest proponent and lead author of five IPCC reports

As an eight-year-old cub scout in Durango, Colorado, I wanted to earn a merit badge in conservation. I soon found myself with other scouts on a hot, barren slope outside of town clumsily trying, without success, to stick pine saplings in the hardened soil. Luckily, an older Boy Scout did the good deed of helping me dig three small holes for the tiny sapling roots and cover them with dirt. When we finished planting, a firetruck sprayed the dry slope with water. At our next scout meeting, the scoutmaster solemnly pinned my new badge on my shirt.

This ancient memory surfaced as I contemplated what actions the public should take to fight global heating, now that Congress has, surprisingly, passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), by far the largest climate legislation to date. Although the legislation itself is only a “down payment” on the needed mitigation measures, its significance shouldn’t be scoffed at.

For one thing, the IRA contains a number of policies and programs — such as serious incentives to buy an electric vehicle (EV) or electric appliances (water heater, heat pump, etc.) for your home — that will directly reduce our fossil-fuel reliance while setting in motion positive emissions-reductions feedback loops. That is, to use the example of electric vehicles, a principle conundrum has been that there aren’t enough charging stations to justify most peoples’ buying EVs, and not enough EVs to justify building more charging stations. By addressing both problems simultaneously — with incentives, not rules — the IRA sets in motion a new trend. As charging stations become common, there will be even more demand for EVs, which will require even more charging stations, and so on.

Meanwhile, the IRA incentivizes upgrades to the electrical grid so it can support all those new charging stations. It’s a great start.

But it’s only a start. As the Sierra Club’s Sierra magazine pointed out after the bill was passed, “The [IRA’s passage] offers breathing room to push for more ambitious … climate action.” By “pushing,” they, and countless other environmentalists, mean the kind of political action — mass demonstrations and protests, relentless lobbying, election campaigning — that got the IRA and similar legislation on the nation’s radar.

Good. Joining those movements, donating, speaking up are things citizens can keep doing to move us in the right direction. But beyond politics, which though essential can be wearisome, what can ordinary people do when the federal government is spending hundreds of billions to revamp systems, such as the nation’s electric grid that most people barely understand and must be tackled by specialists?

That question is what brought trees to mind. Trees, which surround us and are as accessible as a glance out most windows. Trees, which almost anyone can plant either alone or with a group. Trees and their forests, which are already the planet’s greatest carbon sink, and absorb, with the help of other terrestrial and marine plants, 57% (6.3 billion tons) of our annual emissions.

It is estimated that we could plant a trillion trees on a billion hectares of degraded land and curb most emissions. However, this project comes with a caveat. It will take 40 to 60 years — time we don’t have — for today’s saplings to become mature carbon sinks. Meanwhile, existing old-growth forests throughout the world are doing the job, and if they continue to be degraded, they could collapse before the young’uns can effectively take over.

So anyone who wants to participate in the next phase of climate action can immediately join the global fight to preserve the planet’s heritage forests, while also grabbing a shovel and earning a symbolic merit badge at our ecological house.