Your Ecological House: Updating John Muir: Save our forests and the planet

“… bold action is required immediately to preserve not just old-growth and mature trees but entire national forest ecosystems …” — Carole King, songwriter and environmental advocate

Drive America’s back roads and you’ll always see pretty country, farms and villages, small waterways. Well, almost always.

Passing through charming Olympia, Washington recently, my wife and I decided to continue home to Oregon not on the main route, I-5, but westward on a winding country road to the Pacific coast, thence southward. I was eager to drive through western Washington’s fabled forests, snap a few photos along the way and return home inspired.

But instead of enjoying forests, we traversed 40 continuous, depressing miles of huge stumps, clear-cut in all directions as far as the eye could see. Not one tree, no villages; just one isolated trailer home on the entire route.

I conjured this image to make a point to some men I’d met at a recent party on the Oregon coast. One of them had asserted that it was the state governor’s fault that the local economy was depressed — she wouldn’t allow enough timber cutting, and it was county taxes on timber companies that supported the area’s public schools.

This conversation took place a few miles from the once briefly thriving lumber mill town of Toledo. There the timber companies had indeed been given free reign, and proceeded to clear-cut the whole area before pulling out, leaving the town on the brink of collapse in the 1950s.

Fortunately for Toledo, a national forest products company purchased the facility and repurposed it as a pulp mill, making cardboard stock. However, not all former logging towns have been so lucky, and many are essentially abandoned.

The scattered remaining forests along the coast would be gone in a few short years if timber interests were given unrestricted access to harvesting. And it’s doubtful that local taxation on the proceeds would support modern schools with their cafeterias, playing fields, buses and diverse staffing. The often-dubious rationalizations for unfettered forest exploitation must be superseded by conservation laws if we are to preserve what remains of our coastal ecosystem.

But today there is more at stake than the preservation of forests, especially old-growth forests, for their own sake — for the sake of their intrinsic magnificence and unparalleled biodiversity. What’s at stake is the health, and possibly the survival, of the entire biosphere because old-growth forests remain one of the planet’s primary carbon sinks.

Currently, according to the U.S. Forest Service, our forests sequester 866 million tons, or 16% of U.S. emissions each year — at practically no cost to taxpayers. But, according to a November 2021 letter to the Biden Administration and Congress signed by 200 leading ecologists, climatologists and forestry management experts, logging in federal lands emits 766 million tons of “unaccounted CO2” annually, which is comparable to our emissions from coal burning and building construction combined.

Clearly, deforestation must be largely halted if we are to meet our emissions targets.

Still, we need forest products for building and other purposes. An instantaneous cutoff of forest supplies would mean the almost equally instantaneous collapse of our building, paper and biofuel industries. So, the question becomes how to preserve our forests while continuing to supply reasonable levels of forest products — how to harvest sustainably.

The answers are complex, but some solutions become quickly apparent. One, stop cutting America’s forests for export. While this would hurt some companies’ profits, it will simultaneously make more product available to the U.S. building industry, restoring some balance to the overall national economy.

Two, stop cutting natural forests for biomass, much of which is exported to the EU as “sustainable” fuel.

Finally, retool to produce paper products from hemp, not trees. We’ll explore these and other strategies in upcoming columns at our ecological house.